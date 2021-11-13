Olivia Munn and her mother, Kim Schmid, sued for wrongful death of worker

Olivia Munn and her mother Kim Schmid are being sued for wrongful death after a worker named Celso Merida fell from the roof of the former's house.

As reported by TMZ, the lawsuit confirmed that Celso Merida died a couple of weeks after the incident and that the cause of death was determined to be blunt force traumatic injuries.

Celso Merida's family files lawsuit against both Kim Schmid and Olivia Munn

The 41-year-old and her mother have been named in a lawsuit. It was filed by the family of Celso Merida, who died in May after falling from the roof of the actress' house while working on replacing the structure.

Olivia and her mother hired Celso to replace the roof of the home sometime around May this year. On his fourth day on the job, he fell to his death from the top of the roof.

According to court documents, Olivia and Kim hired an unlicensed contractor named Fernando, who brought in Celso for construction work.

The late worker's family says the mother-daughter duo was negligent in pawning things off to an unlicensed contractor.

Celso's family also alleged that Olivia and Kim had instructed him to work on the roof, even though the necessary safety guards and fall protection were not available, which in turn is believed to have created the risk of injury, or death, in this case.

Olivia and her mother did not provide Celso with proper tools to work safely

The lawsuit alleges that Violet star Olivia Munn and her mother Kim Schmid did not give Celso Merida the proper tools to work safely on the roof. It also claims that they did not participate in a workers' compensation program.

It's unknown how much money Celso's family is asking for as compensation for the loss.

