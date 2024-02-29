Omega x Swatch x PEANUTS BIOCERAMIC Moonswatch: everything we know so far

A recent animated video featuring Snoopy Dog on Omega's Instagram account hinted at an upcoming collaboration for watch enthusiasts. This watch collection is expected to take inspiration from the Moonwatch.

Omega and Swatch have collaborated before, but they have not yet officially confirmed the announcement this time, although their social media posts have hinted at the collaboration.

As per the media outlet Esquire, the watch might be released on March 26, 2024, while any official confirmation is yet to be done.

More details on Omega x Swatch x PEANUTS BIOCERAMIC Moonwatch

The upcoming unique collaboration between Omega, Swatch, and PEANUTS BIOCERAMIC moon watches will offer an astronomy-inspired collection, representing an outstanding fusion set to be launched in the market.

The early partnership, when released, made a sensational curtain-raiser for society. The innovation behind the product was unpredictable, so by now, expectations for the incoming brand-new launch have boosted more in the hearts of watch enthusiasts.

Regarding the previous collaboration between the two, Omega wrote,

"OMEGA X Swatch celebrates the iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch, the first watch ever worn on the Moon. The Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection is the result of an unexpected, provocative, and visionary partnership — a first between Swatch and OMEGA."

The planetary system and the concept of the Universe inspired this teamwork. The team initially started by designing a collection of 11 Moon watches named after all the elven Planets.

Previously, Swatch and PEANUT brought several watches to the market, and the brands introduced them.

"Laughter is the best medicine – and one the Peanuts gang have dispensed freely since 1950. This watch features cheerful Snoopy and Woodstock on a beautiful blue strap with cute white details. Let them make you smile, too."

According to Swatch's social media announcements, the newest collection addition will feature the well-known comic character Snoopy from Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz, an anthropomorphic beagle. They had also spoken of how the renewed version was going to be very funky and in rare colors.

Where the beagle is demonstrated howling at the Moon beside the MoonSwatch collection, the buzz among the brand's fanatics can easily be detected. Possibly, as the clues are loose and spread across the globe, the new prototype is inspired by the Speedmaster of the year 2020.

The aforementioned projects by both brands together gained them huge momentum, and they got too fortunate with how things turned out. Now, they enjoy significant publicity due to their enormous fanbase in society.

The chronological connection between both brands had already set a standard when they introduced the first exposition out of their partnership, the Bioceramic Speedmaster Moonwatch with 11 other colors and types.

This recent declaration of the newly created invention is a gesture of honoring the second birth anniversary of the MoonSwatch and for making an exemplary decision for the brand to unite with Swatch. Omega is a brand that also had a hand in bringing the members of the Apollo 13 crew to their home safely.

At present, this visionary innovation is only available through limited sources and is not sold online; it can only be purchased at specified Swatch stores. The estimated cost of the watch will be around $271.35 to $325.62, and as per the leaked whispers, the release date of the fresh creation could be March 26, 2024.