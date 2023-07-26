"On Wednesdays we wear pink": Selena Gomez celebrates her 31st birthday twice

Instagram mogul Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday on July 22, 2023 with unimaginable pomp and grandeur. The pop star took to instagram to share the momentous occasion and the amazing time that she had with her close ones on her special day.

Her birthday celebration was a star-studded affair where A-list celebrities like Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera were in attendance.

Selena amped up her birthday by celebrating it twice; the second celebration involving a screening of Barbie with her friends. Selena Gomez captioned her Instagram post on her second birthday celebration as:

"On Wednesdays we wear pink."

The former disney star exuded barbiecore as all of them were clothed in vibrant pinks, the Barbie approved colour code for Barbie screening.

What did Selena Gomez wear for her birthday?

Selena Gomez's strapless red mini dress with 3D floral details garnered quite the media attention.

The Calm Down singer picked her birthday dress from the Bottega Veneta Spring Summer 2023 collection. Selena chose to wear the dress without the gloves and paired it with black strappy sandals, giving off peak Leo vibes. Her birthday post on Instagram wearing the piece was simply captioned "31".

Selena Gomez in a red strapless mini dress with 3D floral details from the Bottega Veneta Spring 2023 show (Images via Getty and Instagram/@selenagomez)

The Rare Beauty owner also posted a close up of her flawless birthday look, achieved by use of Rare Beauty products, obviously, on her brand's page.

Selena was seen having a blast while celebrating her birthday with pals, dancing, blowing out her candles and posing for pictures with the guests, in her birthday posts. She seemed like she was having a blast.

"This is my true passion in life": Selena Gomez reflects on giving back to people in a birthday post

Amidst the celebratory fervour, the singer remained humble and rooted as she revealed what she was truly grateful for on her 31st year on this planet.

The Only Murders in the Building actress shared via an instagram post that she is "thankful" for the life that she has, especially for the positive impact that she has made through her Rare Impact Fund.

Even on her birthday, the actress, who is a great mental health advocate, took a moment to spread awareness about mental health for young people, stating that it is her "true passion".

Her inspirational instagram post read:

"I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life."

The actress also mentioned in the post that friends and fans who wish to give her something on her birthday, can donate to the Rare Impact Fund, so that it can support her cause.

She added:

"People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund."

This shows how the 31-year-old global icon managed to throw quite the wholesome and balanced birthday party while ensuring that she prioritizes what matters to her the most.