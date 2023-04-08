Prime Video's new Easter special, On a Wing and a Prayer, was released on the platform on April 7. It follows a 56-year-old pharmacist named Dough, who lands a private plane after his pilot departs mid-flight.

Roma Downey @RealRomaDowney NOW AVAILABLE on @primevideo Experience the movie based on an extraordinary true story of faith and survival. On A Wing And A Prayer stars Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham, and Jesse Metcalfe. #OnaWingandaPrayer NOW AVAILABLE on @primevideo Experience the movie based on an extraordinary true story of faith and survival. On A Wing And A Prayer stars Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham, and Jesse Metcalfe. #OnaWingandaPrayer https://t.co/fZyQgJtZNc

The story is based on a real-life incident that happened to the White family in 2009. Their pilot died mid-flight, and Dough White had to fly the plane with the help of air traffic controllers and flight instructors. The film stars Dennis Quaid as Dough and Heather Graham as his wife, Terri. The couple and their two daughters were flying home to Louisiana after attending the funeral of Dough's brother.

Warning: This article contains heavy spoilers from On a Wing and a Prayer.

On a Wing and a Prayer on Prime Video: Did Kari and Ashley get back together?

At the end of the movie, the deceased pilot is laid to rest in Louisiana. Dough often visits him and sometimes gets invited to shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Oprah Show.

However, there was a time while Dough was on the plane and communicating with Kari when he was on the verge of giving up. Authorities noticed a storm approaching and instructed Dough to turn, but Dough couldn't figure it out. Kari helped him and told him to imagine himself flying a small aircraft.

Matt Rodriguez @ImMattRodriguez Did not expect a faith-based film to have one of the most brutal jokes I've seen all year. #OnAWingAndAPrayer Did not expect a faith-based film to have one of the most brutal jokes I've seen all year. #OnAWingAndAPrayer https://t.co/vSyqjqtNZ2

As instructed, Dough flies the plane like a single-engine plane. He took a turn and escaped the calamity. After changing course, the plane headed towards the landing strip. This got the two daughters riled up, and they rushed to see the landing. Dough tried to land, but the poor wind conditions didn't let him. He was exhausted and on the verge of giving up.

After Dan's phone stopped working, Kari and Ashley called Dough. Kari assured him that he and his family would land unharmed. They coordinated, and Dough finally landed the plane successfully. The family and the authorities were relieved and celebrated the miracle.

After landing, Dough hallucinates that his brother is beside him. They exchanged friendly banter before Jeff vanished. The staff asks him to turn the off the engine. Dough, who had begun questioning his faith, apologized to God. The incident served as an inspiration for both his daughters, and Donna decided she wanted to be a pilot.

Meanwhile, Kari and Ashley reconcile. The film ends with pictures and information about the individuals who were involved in the real incident. It was revealed that Dough White went on to get certified and fly planes for relief missions.

On a Wing and a Prayer cast and details

LightWorkers @LightWorkers Experience the power of miracles. On A Wing And A Prayer, starring Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham, and Jesse Metcalfe– arriving on @PrimeVideo next week on Good Friday April 7. #OnAWingAndAPrayer Experience the power of miracles. On A Wing And A Prayer, starring Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham, and Jesse Metcalfe– arriving on @PrimeVideo next week on Good Friday April 7. #OnAWingAndAPrayer https://t.co/5wJHuXEFMS

On a Wing and a Prayer is directed by Sean McNamara. It stars Dennis Quaid as Doug White, Heather Graham as his wife, Terri White, Jesse Metcalfe as Kari, Brett Rice as Jeff White, Jessi Case as Maggie, Rocky Myers as Dan Favio, Anna Enger Ritch as Ashley, and Raina Grey as Donna.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"In this extraordinary true story of faith and survival, ON A WING AND A PRAYER follows passenger Doug White’s (Dennis Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger, after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight."

It was originally scheduled for theatrical distribution by United Artists Releasing on August 31, 2022, but that date was changed to April 7, 2023, after which it became a Prime Video exclusive.

On a Wing and a Prayer is streaming on Prime Video worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes