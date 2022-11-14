Peacock's new true crime documentary, Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, is expected to premiere on the platform on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 3:01 am ET. The six-part docuseries focuses on an investigative journalist named Heidi Blake, who receives a tip regarding the death of an influential property developer Scot Young, which leads her to discover shocking truths about the Russian oligarchs.

Apart from the death of Scot Young, the series, helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Jed Rothstein, will take a detailed look at various deaths in the United Kingdom and their mysterious connections to Russia.

Once Upon a Time in Londongrad on Peacock: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details

The upcoming documentary's trailer offers a glimpse of the investigation into the death of Scot Young, and how it led the reporter to several other shocking revelations involving the Russian and the UK government. The trailer briefly depicts how the investigators managed to connect the dots using several pieces of unseen evidence.

The 1-minute 32-second trailer is quite gripping and maintains a tense tone that fans of true crime documentaries would certainly love. Overall, the trailer establishes the crux of the subject but ensures it doesn't give away too many key details that could spoil the viewing experience for fans. Here's the official synopsis of the docuseries, as per Rise Films:

''Investigative reporter Heidi Blake receives a tip on the death of a multi-millionaire property tycoon, leading her to uncover a web of death that entangles Russian oligarchs, 10 Downing Street and Washington, D.C. Set across Vladimir Putin's two decades in power, ONCE UPON A TIME IN LONDONGRAD charts how the UK became reliant on Russian money and missed opportunities to contain the Kremlin.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a gripping crime drama that uncovers many disturbing truths about the Russian oligarchs as it delves deep into the connections between fourteen deaths and the Russian government.

More details about Scot Young's death

Due to his widely publicized divorce from his ex-wife, Michelle, Scot Young was a prominent property developer many years back. The couple was married for 11 years, from 1995-2006.

Young was imprisoned for six months after his ex-wife allegedly convinced the court that the entrepreneur did not provide adequate information about his finances and wealth. Scot Young later reportedly started dating a TV anchor named Noelle Reno.

On December 8, 2014, Young jumped to death from his ex-girlfriend's London flat. The property developer reportedly had bipolar disorder and alcohol and drug issues at the time. BuzzFeed reported sometime in 2017 that his death had connections with the Russian government.

In the upcoming documentary, Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, viewers can expect a clearer picture of Scot Young's death and its mysterious links with the Russian state.

You can watch the new Peacock documentary, Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, on the streaming platform on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

