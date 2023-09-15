One Piece gets season 2 renewal at Netflix 

Brace yourselves, One Piece enthusiasts, The Straw Hat crew is returning to Netflix for a second season of their live-action escapade.

Following a remarkable first season the series garnered millions of views and outstanding ratings, thus, Netflix has given the green light for its continuation.

The ever-popular tale of One Piece, based on the long-standing manga by Eiichiro Oda, captures the heart-pounding adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) as they navigate through the Grand Line, pursuing the enigmatic One Piece treasure.

The news was conveyed by none other than the mastermind behind the original series, Eiichiro Oda. Communicating via his iconic Transponder Snail, Oda-san ecstatically shared how the live-action rendition has captivated global audiences.

The anticipation for Season 2 is palpable, especially with Oda-san's involvement, which has been lauded by both the original manga's fans and the series' creative crew.

What lies ahead for One Piece Season 2?

The industry might be grappling with ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but that hasn't dampened the spirit or the drive of creators like Oda. Even amid such challenges, he remains committed to delivering exceptional content, much to the delight of One Piece aficionados.

He hinted that while the scripts for the upcoming season are still in the refinement phase, there's an impending vacancy in the Straw Hat crew. Perhaps they are on the lookout for a medical expert? Diehard followers can interpret this as a not-so-subtle hint towards the much-anticipated debut of the character, Tony Tony Chopper.

Speculations aside, it's undeniable that the next season promises a whirlwind of adventure and surprises. For those eager to get a sneak peek into the forthcoming exhilaration, don't forget to check out the announcement video!

Season 1 wrapped up with a tantalizing cliffhanger, suggesting the emergence of the infamous Baroque Works in the upcoming season. While this deviation from the manga's established format surprised some, the early introduction of this covert criminal syndicate adds a fresh layer of suspense.

This strategic choice ensures that even ardent fans of the original material get a renewed sense of wonder and intrigue. By weaving in familiar threads with new narrative elements, the series promises a dynamic storytelling experience, setting high expectations for the adventures in Season 2.

As articulated by showrunner Steve Maeda, every narrative nuance, Easter egg, and plot foundation was laid with meticulous thought, sometimes hinting at future events or simply as Easter eggs.

One Piece's meteoric rise: From skepticizm to streaming supremacy

Given the trepidation surrounding live-action adaptations of beloved anime, the Netlfix adaption had significant challenges ahead.

However, the series astounded everyone, racking up 37.8 million views within a fortnight and boasting a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The live-action series' charm was undeniabl, it entered Netflix's Top 10 across 93 countries and claimed the top spot in 46.

Produced in collaboration with Shueisha, Tomorrow Studios, and Netflix, the Netlfix adaption features the genius of Matt Owens and Steven Maeda as writers and executive producers.

The talented trio of Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements serve as executive producers. For those who haven't embarked on this journey yet, One Piece Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.