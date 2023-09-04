One Shot: Overtime Elite on Prime Video - Release date, trailer, and more details revealed

One Shot: Overtime Elite Season 1 is gearing up for its grand debut on Prime Video on September 4, 2023. This six-part mini docuseries offers a behind-the-scenes look at the world of basketball, taking viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the lives of aspiring basketball stars, chronicling the challenges, triumphs, as well as the grind they endure as they strive for professional success.

For the uninitiated, Overtime Elite (OTE) is a basketball league for 16 to 20-year-olds. It offers a salaried professional career right out of high school or a scholarship option for college eligibility preservation. Players enjoy access to professional-level facilities, training, and personalized learning, with OTE games exclusively streaming on Prime Video.

A glimpse into One Shot: Overtime Elite - Cast, what to expect, and more

As already mentioned, Overtime Elite (OTE) is a groundbreaking basketball league offering young players an alternative path to NBA stardom, bypassing the traditional college route. With eight teams across the country, featuring top high school players, OTE is changing the game.

One Shot: Overtime Elite explores the lives of these next-generation basketball stars as they navigate challenges, grueling training, and the pursuit of professional basketball careers.

The series features a star-studded cast, including familiar names like Isaiah Thomas, Israel Gutierrez, Eli Ellis, Ausar Thompson, Lou Lehman, Amen Thompson, Damien Wilkins, Jahki Howard, Stephen Curry, Davis, Kevin Durant, Corey Frazier, Tim Fuller, Jazian Gortman, Dave Leitao, Agent Oo, and more.

One Shot: Overtime Elite - Players to watch out for

One of the highlights of the series is the journey of twins Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson. Viewers will get to witness their rise in the league as they make their way to the NBA draft. Amen was drafted fourth overall by the Houston Rockets, while Ausar secured the fifth spot with the Detroit Pistons.

The series also shines a spotlight on other talented players like Somto Cyril, Jahki Howard, Bryce Griggs, Trey Parker, and Eli Ellis. Each player brings their unique story and skills to the court.

Cyril, originally from Nigeria, is pursuing further development at OTE before his college career at the University of Kentucky.

Howard, known for his dynamic playmaking and defensive prowess, faces the challenge of balancing the mental side of basketball. Griggs, a former OTE Championship leader, is now chasing a professional basketball career after going undrafted.

Parker, famous for his jaw-dropping dunks, is committed to NC State for college basketball, and Ellis, an elite shot maker, combines deep range, defensive intensity, and court vision despite his youth and size.

One Shot: Overtime Elite is presented by Prime Video Sports and executive produced by Marc Kohn, Dave Zigerelli, Matthew Fogarty, Bernard Worrell, and Chase Kenney.