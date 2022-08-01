"Only over just 9 million to go": Internet reacts as Amber Heard sells Yucca Valley Home for over a million

Amber Heard is continuing to organize funds that she has to pay her former husband Johnny Depp, following their controversial defamation lawsuit. It was recently revealed that the actress sold her Yucca Valley home in Southern California.

Since the news was made public, netizens have taken to social media to joke about the 36-year old’s current financial predicament. One of them even said that the actress now has "only just over 9 million to go" before she pays off what she owes her former husband.

Amber Heard was ordered to pay $8.3 million to the Pirates of the Caribbean star after being found guilty of defamation. However, the actress has stated that she will be unable to take on that financial responsibility.

Now, it seems like the actress is raising funds by selling her properties.

According to TMZ, the Mojave Desert rig sold for $1,050,000 on July 18. The actress’ trust bought the luxurious residence for $570,000 which would mean that she made a profit of $480,000.

Although the identity of the new owner has not been revealed, TMZ confirmed with the person that he has been dealing with Amber Heard’s team to close deals. However, has not spoken to the mother of one herself.

Netizens react to Amber Heard selling her Yucca Valley property

Internet users relentlessly dragged the actress on social media. Many joked about how she is yet to come up with the entire sum she is to hand over to Depp. Netizens were curious as to how the actress, who is seemingly out of a job, will manage to make the payment.

Sources also claimed that Heard had filed for bankruptcy before July 21.

She issued an appeal with the Virginia court, asking for a nullification of the entire judgment, claiming that she would not be able to pay off the settlement due to her financial struggles. However, her efforts were of no use. The actress must still pay off the amount.

Many continued to attack the actress online, demanding that she pay Johnny Depp.

A few tweets read:

Everything to know about the Yucca Valley property

The six-acre property was bought by the actress in 2019 before the pandemic. The residence was built in 2015 and is located just 10 miles away from Joshua Tree National Park.

The desert home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Other amenities include an incredible sound system, concrete flooring, a three-car garage and a 110-foot wooden bridge in the backyard.

The actress had reportedly been living at the property for a few years and this can be proven by her Instagram posts. However, details about her scenic home weren't made public until her defamation trial, which started in April 2022 and ended in June.

The Pineapple Express actress was sued by her ex-husband Johnny Depp for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed piece for The Washington Post in December 2018. The actress had claimed to be a victim of domestic violence in the article. Since then, Amber Heard counter-sued Depp for $100 million.

After a sensationalized court trial in Fairfax, Virginia, the jury voted unanimously in Depp’s favor. Amber Heard had to pay $15 million in damages to Depp. The latter was also ordered to pay his ex-wife two million dollars in compensatory damages.

