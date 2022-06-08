Amber Heard: Pro Johnny Depp sign ‘Truth Wins’ seen on road sign near actress’ Yucca Valley home

Amber Heard's long-drawn defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp concluded on Wednesday, June 1, after a tumultuous six weeks. The actress will be looking forward to heading home to her 'sanctuary' house in the desert of Yucca Valley, California, after the tiring ordeal.

However, a preachy road sign may sting Heard further after the court found her guilty on all three counts of defamation alleged by Depp. The latter was also found guilty on one count of his previous lawyer defaming Heard by calling her domestic abuse experience a "hoax."

What does the sign near Amber Heard's Yucca Valley house say?

TMZ @TMZ Amber Heard has a long drive home when she gets back to California, but it'll be extra bitter when she sees this message heading into town ... which sounds very pro-Johnny Depp. tmz.com/2022/06/07/amb… Amber Heard has a long drive home when she gets back to California, but it'll be extra bitter when she sees this message heading into town ... which sounds very pro-Johnny Depp. tmz.com/2022/06/07/amb…

As per a TMZ report, an old church marquee sign is located about eight miles outside of central Yucca Valley along State Route 62, which is the route that Amber Heard is expected to take to reach her house.

The marquee sign reads:

"This is the Day! Truth Wins"

As per locals residing in the area, this sign seemingly originally belonged to an organization known as the Church of Morongo. It is located directly across the street from the Morongo Basin Road, and is quite close to the now-defunct Father & Sons Masonry nearby.

🌼 @mahoganysaid #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeardlsALiar Amber Heard, in her sob-story-defeat speech said “I’m even more disappointed in what this verdict means for other women” on behalf of other women, I can confirm we are absolutely DELIGHTED with the verdict 🥂 #TruthWins Amber Heard, in her sob-story-defeat speech said “I’m even more disappointed in what this verdict means for other women” on behalf of other women, I can confirm we are absolutely DELIGHTED with the verdict 🥂 #TruthWins #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeardlsALiar

kelley foley✨💫🌈 @KelleyFoley20 🏼It’s justice for the right so happy for Johnny and his incredible team #BenChew #JohnnyDepp This win isn’t a blow for women it’s a win for Truth ! Abuse is abuse it being from a woman or man🏼It’s justice for the right so happy for Johnny and his incredible team #CamilleVazquez #JohnnyDepp VsAmberHeard This win isn’t a blow for women it’s a win for Truth ! Abuse is abuse it being from a woman or man 👏🏼It’s justice for the right so happy for Johnny and his incredible team #CamilleVazquez #BenChew #JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard

While 'Truth Wins' might seem like one of those standard preachy slogans, there is reason for people to believe that this sign was particularly aimed at Amber Heard after the verdict.

Twitter was taken by storm by the hashtag #TruthWins on the day that the court ruled primarily in Depp's favor. The hashtag accompanied posts where netizens celebrated his win and rallied in support of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, in troves of hundreds of thousands.

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia #JohnnyDepp Truth Wins Today as it will always win at the end Truth Wins Today as it will always win at the end 🙏✊❤️ #JohnnyDepp

The marquee sign has been deemed 'Pro Johnny Depp,' along similar lines. At this point, it remains unclear whether the church sign was tampered with to display this message, and if so, who might have done so.

A few locals responded to TMZ's article alleging that the sign in question had been up for over two years, and that it had "nothing to do with Amber Heard."

Janos @kovesdijr @TMZ That sign been up for 2 years now though... not AH related... @TMZ That sign been up for 2 years now though... not AH related...

Juju 👩‍💻🕯⛺️🥾 @Adventure_Juju @kovesdijr @TMZ Not true we have been in and out of Yucca for Years this sign was never up with these exact words. @kovesdijr @TMZ Not true we have been in and out of Yucca for Years this sign was never up with these exact words.

A third user contradicted this claim and labeled it untrue. As per their counterclaim, they had frequented Yucca Valley for years, but "this sign was never up with these exact words."

Inside Amber Heard's Yucca Valley home

The Aquaman actress will be retreating to the privacy of her desert sanctuary in Yucca Valley to recuperate from the onslaught of humiliation and death-threats she has been subjected to through the course of the highly-publicized trial.

Amber Heard purchased her secluded 2,457 square feet three-bedroom, three-bathroom sanctum in early 2019 for $570,000 under a private trust fund in her accountant's name. The property, situated near Joshua Tree National Park, is currently valued at $1 million right now.

Despite having bought the house nearly three years ago, Heard only moved in earlier this year. The Mojave Desert abode is nestled in a small town that boasts a population of only 20,000. An insider revealed that its secluded nature allows Heard to "get away from everything."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far