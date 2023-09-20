Only Murders In The Building season 3 episode 8 review: Secrets, songs, and sacrifices

Only Murders In The Building season 3 episode 8, titled 'Sitzprobe,' delivers a thrilling blend of surprises, emotions, and musical performances. The Arconia's mysteries are becoming more intricate and captivating as we journey through the narrative. As the series' loyal audience, we've grappled with theories and suspicions, some of which are addressed head-on in this installment.

There have been whispers amongst fans about the relationship between Loretta Durkin (played by the legendary Meryl Streep) and Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). The interactions, the unspoken emotions, and the tumultuous circumstances surrounding them had been fodder for many a fan theory.

In this episode, viewers are handed a piece of this intricate puzzle, shedding light on their dynamic and hinting at the motivations behind Loretta's disdain for Ben. The twists don't end there. Sitzprobe takes the viewer on a roller coaster, unveiling secret relationships, hidden motives, and a heart-wrenching sacrifice.

At the heart of it all is Loretta's decision from her youth and its ramifications on the events at the Arconia. Without delving too deep into spoilers, let's say that the episode solidifies the idea that every choice made in the past has its echo in the present.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

The Broadway sacrifice: Loretta's heart-wrenching priorities in Only Murders In The Building season 3 episode 8

Only Murders In The Building season 3 episode 8 presents a rich tapestry of events, all culminating at the Gooseberry Theater. It starts with Loretta's evocative narration about how choices in theater mirror real life, a theme that runs deep throughout the episode.

In a revealing turn of events, the past choices of Loretta come to the forefront, especially her decision to prioritize Broadway over her child, Dickie Glenroy (Jeremy Shamos).

The episode artfully demonstrates that the ramifications of her past choices are personal and ripple through the lives of the central characters in Only Murders In The Building. The stolen scrapbook, initially considered a peculiar tribute to Ben, is revealed to be Loretta's collection of memories of Dickie.

Her attempt to reconnect with her son propels much of the episode's narrative, culminating in a confession that is as unexpected as it is emotional. But amid all these revelations, one can't help but question the hasty decisions and actions of some characters, especially Loretta's dramatic confession.

The ensemble cast delivers a riveting performance throughout Only Murders In The Building season 3 episode 8. Steve Martin's musical performance is both comedic and brilliant, a testament to his multifaceted talent.

Selena Gomez's Mabel continues her quest for truth and, in doing so, brings more layers to the unfolding mystery. Martin Short's portrayal of Oliver is both touching and humorous, with a heartbreaking moment towards the episode's end that pulls at the heartstrings.

However, as with all intricate mysteries, not all answers are handed to the audience. There are hints, speculations, and suggestions about the real perpetrator of the crimes at the Arconia.

As the episode concludes, a cloud of suspicion hovers around the mother-son duo of Donna Demeo (Linda Emond) and Cliff (Wesley Taylor), setting the stage for more revelations in the upcoming episodes.

Only Murders In The Building season 3 episode 8 stands out as a testament to the show's ability to blend humor, mystery, and emotion seamlessly. From the captivating narratives to the impressive performances, the episode serves as a turning point in the series.

As the curtain falls on Sitzprobe, one can't help but eagerly anticipate what the season's final two episodes hold for the Arconia residents and the show's dedicated fans.

Catch all seasons and the latest episodes of Only Murders in the Building on Disney+.