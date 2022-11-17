"Only a toddler needs this much attention": Elon Musk relentlessly trolled amid $600,000 Goat statue announcement

A few Elon Musk fans have commissioned a $600,000 sculpture of a goat with the face of the Tesla founder riding a rocket.

The cryptocurrency company Elon Goat Token ($EGT) based out of Arizona has shown its appreciation for the Twitter CEO by getting the 30-foot-long statue built. Ashley Sansalone, a developer from EGT, stated,

"We just put a goat on a rocket with him on it because I think that he's, he's the goat in his industry."

According to the $EGT, the monument was constructed "in honor of his (Musk's) many accomplishments and commitment to Cryptocurrency." The goat is a reference to the internet slang term 'GOAT' which refers to 'Greatest Of All Time,"

The statue is complete and has been traveling around various United States cities. According to Ashley, they will present it to Musk on November 26, 2022, when it arrives at Tesla's offices in Austin. EGT stated:

"This was a fun and creative marketing plan for a crypto project. We don't take ourselves very seriously when it comes to the monument... It's meant for people to enjoy and maybe make Elon laugh a little."

People have taken to social media to address their disappointment. One commented, "Only a toddler needs this much attention."

Twitterati reacts to Elon Musk GOAT statue

Many Twitter users questioned the reason behind the statue, while others even started the #ElonGoat while refering to the monument. While some have called it "cringy," others have said that it is senseless, and some wondered why Musk was being referred to as the GOAT.

κρδιδ @fefedodu this is the cringiest thing i’ve ever seen #ElonGoat this is the cringiest thing i’ve ever seen #ElonGoat

𝕄 ♪ 𝕁 🦆 @JasperJay40 Some goofy crypto bros bought a ton of bots to push a random meme coin they created in honor of their idol. You can’t get any more cringy than this. #ElonGoat Some goofy crypto bros bought a ton of bots to push a random meme coin they created in honor of their idol. You can’t get any more cringy than this. #ElonGoat

Kevin - A Relater @Sebbal A second ago, I saw #ElonGOAT trending. Honest question: Greatest of all time at what? He's like the modern Edison, but somehow even more corrupt and petty. I mean, I guess that's an accomplishment of sorts, but I don't get the fan club mentality. A second ago, I saw #ElonGOAT trending. Honest question: Greatest of all time at what? He's like the modern Edison, but somehow even more corrupt and petty. I mean, I guess that's an accomplishment of sorts, but I don't get the fan club mentality.

KeTONEgal @KeTONEgal 🤯 Trief to find out why #ElonGoat is trending and I’m sorry I asked. 🤔 Trief to find out why #ElonGoat is trending and I’m sorry I asked. 🤔😳🤯 https://t.co/pxJeTHbqq7

Twitter users have also made some witty responses and humorous memes after they heard about the monument dedicated to the Tesla founder.

Danny @danni4pf This has to be the cringest hashtag to ever trend #ElonGoat This has to be the cringest hashtag to ever trend #ElonGoat https://t.co/poglPXYFma

Carl Sprayberry @Sprayberry4GA You clowns thought he was going to have self-driving cars and a Mars colony by now. Instead, he is struggling to operate the most basic social media site ever. #ElonGoat You clowns thought he was going to have self-driving cars and a Mars colony by now. Instead, he is struggling to operate the most basic social media site ever. #ElonGoat

Elon Musk monument: What you need to know

The idea for the Elon Musk aluminum statue was conceptualized in December 2021. It was designed and rendered by California-based Danny Wand and built by Kevin Stone, a metal sculptor based in Canada, with an assist from Michelle Stone. Kevin built the Elon head whereas the body and the rocket were constructed by Spectacle Works in Pheonix, Arizona.

Work on the head started in January 2022. Stone generally works with steel, but he said that for this project, he ensured that the head was covered in high-heat aluminum tape. The sculptor did so as the heat would lead to the glue melting, thus contaminating and making it impossible to weld. After about 700 hours of work, the sculpture was completed.

Elon Musk recently acquired Twitter

Elon Musk acquired the social media platform Twitter on October 27, 2022, and has since managed to keep it in the news almost every day. The new Twitter CEO immediately announced a slew of new features to reduce bot accounts, make algorithms open-sourced, and to promote free speech.

In an attempt to combat the spam bots, Musk announced the launch of a $7.99 per month subscription service for Twitter users to get the blue tick. The decision was questioned by a number of people as the blue tick was previously used by verified government accounts, notable figures and other vetted users. After a number of issues arose, the scheme was halted by the micro-blogging site.

In addition to all this, the company also laid off nearly half of its workforce, in an effort to combat the company supposedly losing $4 million on a daily basis. The layoffs were highly mismanaged, as many employees claimed that they were not informed of their job termination. The company reportedly even asked many ex-employees to return.

On November 16, 2022, Elon Musk issued an ultimatum to staff: commit to working 'hardcore' or take severance pay and leave.

