"Opened her stupid mouth": Rachel Zegler's apology backfires as Snow White actor tries to do damage control

The upcoming live-action remake of Snow White, set to be released in 2024, hit a surprising snag after actress Rachel Zegler got caught up in some drama. Her recent comments and subsequent apology have caused a lot of backlash from fans and have people wondering if she's the right fit for the famous role.

Zegler made some remarks criticizing Prince Charming. She also called the story "weird" and "outdated," which only added fuel to the fire. A YouTube video by TheQuartering stated:

"Rachel Zegler opened her stupid mouth ... called Prince Charming a stalker."

As the entertainment industry deals with this ongoing drama, Zegler's public image and the future of the beloved fairy tale adaptation are up in the air. With all the criticism surrounding Rachel Zegler, it's hard to say what effect it will have on her career and how the Snow White remake will be received.

YouTube channel labels Rachel Zegler a 'woke brat'

A recent YouTube video from TheQuartering took aim at Rachel Zegler, who is playing Snow White in the 2024 live-action remake. The video criticized Zegler's comments and attitude, calling her a "woke brat."

The creator made fun of Zegler for supposedly not being humble enough. Instead, the creator stated that the actress enjoyed discussing how insanely successful and rich she is. TheQuartering broke down an interview where Zegler and Halle Bailey talked about getting harassed online and said that they acted like they were the victims, instead of recognizing how lucky they were.

The creator stated that Zegler's attempts at "trying to fix things" can be seen in how she responds. The creator believes she kind of brushes off criticism and makes it seem like it is just online hate. As the whole drama with Zegler and the Snow White remake keeps going, this video just adds more fuel to the fire, making the discussions about whether she's right for the role even more intense.

Who is the new version of Snow White?

Zegler plays Snow White in the upcoming film (Image via IMDb)

Rachel Zegler plays Snow White in Disney's new live-action movie, which will come out on March 21, 2025. She was cast in June 2021, and she's known for her first movie, West Side Story, which came out in 2021. In an interview with ExtraTV, Zegler said that her version of Snow White is gonna be even stronger than the original character.

The hyped movie brings in Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, which makes the cast even more exciting. We still don't know who else is in it though. The release was pushed to 2025 because of the labor strike by SAG-AFTRA. Fans are so pumped for this new version of the fairy tale, and Zegler saying Snow White will be "stronger" gives them a new take on the character.

Is Rachel Zegler Indian? The actress' race and ethnicity explored

Fans have been curious about Rachel Zegler's ethnicity, wondering if she's Indian. Well, she's Colombian-American. Zegler was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, and her dad is Polish while her mom is Colombian.

Her family has connections to Colombia, where her grandma from her mom's side moved to the US in the 60s. Zegler's mixed background gives her a unique Colombian-American identity. She is an actress and singer-songwriter.

She had her big break when Steven Spielberg was looking for actors for West Side Story in 2018, and she beat out 30,000 other people for the role of Maria. As Zegler keeps making a name for herself in Hollywood with movies like The Hunger Games and Snow White, her Colombian background is still a big part of who she is.

Snow White will be released on March 21, 2025, and it will be a major moment in Rachel Zegler's Hollywood journey.