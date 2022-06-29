Ophelia Nichols GoFundMe raises more than $280,000 after TikTok star's son is fatally shot at gas station

Fans are showering Ophelia Nichols with support after the TikToker lost her 18-year-old son in a Prichard, Alabama shooting on Friday, June 24. The teenager was reportedly shot just a day before his 19th birthday. The mother took to social media, revealing that he was shot at a gas station. Since then, a GoFundMe campaign has raised over $200,000 for the TikToker.

Detective Jason Hadaway, who is investigating Ophelia Nichols’ son Randon Lee’s death, said in a press conference that the victim, Lee, and the suspect approached a gas station at the same time. One of the suspects got into Lee’s car and fired a shot at him.

Lee exited the gas station in an attempt to get away from the gunman. He went to a Saint Stephens Road gas station where EMS attempted to save him. However, the teenager passed away.

Ophelia Nichols, popularly known as Mama Tot on TikTok, has amassed over seven million followers on her @shoelover99 TikTok account. In a video posted on the platform following his passing, she told her fans:

“My son was murdered. He was shot. And I have this hatred in my heart that I don’t recognize because I have never felt hate for anybody.”

The Prichard Police Department is currently investigating the death of Ophelia Nichols’ teenage son.

Netizens raise over $200,000 for Ophelia Nichols via GoFundMe

In the wake of Lee’s death, fans of the popular influencer took to GoFundMe to raise money for Nichols and her family. The page was only active for a day but managed to raise over $280,000. The fundraiser was created three days ago by Cari Polzin on behalf of the TikToker.

She wrote in the description:

“As you may have heard, our dear Ophelia (Mamatot) lost her beautiful 18 yo son, Randon yesterday. She has helped millions of people and now it’s time to help her.”

The fundraiser managed to amass over 10,000 donations. The highest donation of $5000 was made by Mikayla Nogueira.

On June 27, the organizer Polzin gave an update to supporters. She stated that Ophelia Nichols had asked “to pause the GFM.”

Reema @buddiesquad87 My heart just broke I love this lady Ms Ophelia Nichols aka Mama Tot she has no hate in her body what’s so ever, her son was murdered last night and the killer still on the loose! He was just 19 years old today being his birthday! My heart just broke I love this lady Ms Ophelia Nichols aka Mama Tot she has no hate in her body what’s so ever, her son was murdered last night and the killer still on the loose! He was just 19 years old today being his birthday! https://t.co/xExhgjDZbG

In Nichols’ earlier videos, she asked viewers to come forward if they had any information about her son Lee’s death. In a TikTok video, she said:

“Somebody’s gotta know something. This individual took my son’s life… and I know they’re out there, in my town. They’re out there. They’re out there living and breathing but my son is dead.”

Police provides an update on the case

Prichard police officers held a press conference on Monday and provided an update on the case. It was revealed that the teenager had been selling marijuana. Investigators also shared that the TikToker’s son was at the gas station selling pot to individuals. During the press meet, Detective Jason Hadaway revealed:

“We do know at this time that Mr. Lee did have a relationship as far as selling to different individuals. These two individuals had bought from him in the past ... Ms. Nichols has a TikTok following, which is great, and all those followers could help by calling in.”

No other updates regarding Randon Lee’s death have been made available.

