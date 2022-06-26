What happened to Ophelia Nichols' son? TikTok star's child killed in Prichard shooting

Alabama TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, also known as MaMaTot (@showlover99), shared the devastating news of her son's death in a video uploaded to her account.

Ophelia's son, Randon, was shot at a gas station on St. Stephens Road, Prichard. He was driving across the street near the Energizer gas station when the incident occurred late on Friday evening.

According to reports, Randon passed away right on the spot after the incident.

Dustin Dailey @ThreeDailey this just shattered my heart. someone knows something. this just shattered my heart. someone knows something. https://t.co/pFHARTpdea

The grieving mother is now seeking help from her 7 million followers to help her with whatever information they might have. She said in the video:

"Almost 7 million people follow me, somebody's gotta know something."

Ophelia Nichols pleaded with her followers for help

Nichols broke the news on TikTok. She began the TikTok video with tear-filled eyes, saying:

"The word has already gotten out and I've been overloaded with messages. And I need to let everybody know that I'm doing this video for a reason. "

She said she had a relatively big following and needed help from them. She asked people to tell her whatever they knew about the incident. She also requested that they share her video, hoping more people could become informed about the incident.

She also shared that Saturday, June 25, was supposed to be Randon's 19th birthday and added:

"But he was taken from me last night. He was taken from my husband, my children and my family. My son was murdered, he was shot."

Ophelia Nichols further shared that she felt hateful towards the person who took her son away. She said:

“I have this hatred in my heart that I don’t recognize. Because I’ve never felt hate for anybody."

She further continued:

“This individual took my son’s life. He was just 18 years old, that’s the best part of somebody’s life. I know they’re out there. In my town.”

She also posted a picture of herself and her son on Facebook, where she added:

"I know the days ahead are completely unknown but the only hope I have is that this person is found and prosecuted for the murder of my son."

Police are currently investigating the incident and have reportedly found two leads. While speaking to Fox 10 News, Ophelia said:

"It’s hard because you’re putting all of your faith, hope and trust into these people and the police department and you have to sit back and hope and pray that they do what needs to be done -- so that the person or people who did this to my baby child gets behind bars. You have no choice but to sit here and wait."

Followers extend a helping hand to Ophelia Nichols

The influencer's account was filled with condolences from her followers and supporters. A follower, Denisia, commented on the video:

"Mama. My entire heart just shattered for you. I’d come to sit and let you cry as long as you needed. I wish I could help."

A few comments from the TikTok video posted by Ophelia (Image via @showlover99/TikTok)

Many others took to Twitter to raise awareness.

Cade Milam @reallycade just learned that one of mamatot’s (ophelia nichols) babies was murdered last night and i don’t think my heart has ever broken for someone i didn’t know like this… she is such am amazing soul. just learned that one of mamatot’s (ophelia nichols) babies was murdered last night and i don’t think my heart has ever broken for someone i didn’t know like this… she is such am amazing soul.

𝓓 @catinthecradle MamaTot , so beloved by So many across social media platform s as a advocate for the LGBTQ community lives in Mobile,Al. her 19 yr old son ( birthday today) was shot and murdered last night. Please pass this along for anyone who may have information @OpheliaPNichols MamaTot , so beloved by So many across social media platform s as a advocate for the LGBTQ community lives in Mobile,Al. her 19 yr old son ( birthday today) was shot and murdered last night. Please pass this along for anyone who may have information @OpheliaPNichols https://t.co/Sekjszi31i

𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒆𝒍𝒂 𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒂 ❤︎ @chanela_bella she needs all of the love and support and help finding this monster that took her child away she is the kindest person and doesn’t deserve this. #mamatot My heart breaks for @OpheliaPNichols her baby was murdered last nightshe needs all of the love and support and help finding this monster that took her child awayshe is the kindest person and doesn’t deserve this. #praying My heart breaks for @OpheliaPNichols her baby was murdered last night 💔 she needs all of the love and support and help finding this monster that took her child away 💔 she is the kindest person and doesn’t deserve this. #praying #mamatot

💙☕️💙HeatherC 💙🖤🐾💙 @SnwHeather My heart is breaking for MamaTot (Shoelover99 on TikTok) and her family. Her baby Randon was murdered last night. MamaTot is one of the most sweetest and sincerest of ppl and to see this just breaks my heart. #JusticeForRandon My heart is breaking for MamaTot (Shoelover99 on TikTok) and her family. Her baby Randon was murdered last night. MamaTot is one of the most sweetest and sincerest of ppl and to see this just breaks my heart. #JusticeForRandon

Numerous followers and fans donated to the GoFundMe page set up in memory of Ophelia's son. It has raised around $170,822 in just 13 hours. According to the fundraiser, a funeral service for Randon will be held on July 2, 2022.

