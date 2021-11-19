Kristin Evans GoFundMe: Zac Stacy's ex-wife raises awareness for domestic violence victims as former NFL star is arrested

On November 18, former NFL running back Zac Stacy made headlines after a video of him physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend went viral online. Since then, his former girlfriend Kristin Evans has created a GoFundMe page to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The 30-year-old former athlete had a fairly short-lived career. Zac Stacy resorted to retirement after sustaining an injury. Though it seemed like the injury would keep him from playing again, he joined the Memphis Express in 2019.

Since being attacked, Kristin Evans has created an Instagram account to speak of the horrifying experience.

Kristin Evans opens up about being assaulted by Zac Stacy

Kristin Evans has kept her private life away from the media, and did not have any social media accounts until recently. Her first Instagram post included her revealing that she had created a fundraising campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence. She wrote:

“I would like to raise awareness for domestic violence victims and become an advocate. I want to encourage all men and women who have been a victim of domestic violence to reach out to your local domestic violence center for help and I would like to help provide better resources for them.”

The mother of a five-month-old son also took to her Instagram stories to share her experience with Zac Stacy. She said:

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has continued to support me in this ordeal.”

She continued:

“He is still not apprehended. Don’t know why. His friends are hiding him. Please, if you know anything, contact your local authorities. If you see him, he drives white Kia optima 2020, I believe, or 2021. Please, again, if you see him or know of any location that he might be please turn him in or call your local authorities.”

At the time of writing this article, it was reported by TMZ that Zac Stacy had been arrested in Florida.

Kristin Evans stated that she hopes to raise $50k. At the time of writing the article the GoFundMe page had made $1255.

According to court documents, Zac Stacy had punched Kristin Evans “several times in the head,” despite her “begging him to stop.” Their baby was just a few feet away from where the horrifying event took place.

Evans also mentioned in the documents that she was hospitalized following the traumatic assault. She has also filed for a restraining order for herself and her child against Zac Stacy.

Edited by Siddharth Satish