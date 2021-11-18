Former NFL RB Zac Stacy removed as Music City Bowl ambassador after domestic abuse video

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy has been removed as the ambassador for the Music City Bowl due to a disturbing video of alleged domestic abuse.

In the video, the former player can be seen brutally attacking the mother of his child. The incident allegedly occurred last Saturday in Florida.

What did Zac Stacy do?

The disturbing one-minute clip shows Stacy abusing his ex-girlfriend in a rage of fury as he strikes her in the head several times.

He also slams her into a television and all of this occurs with their 5-month old child sitting nearby on a couch crying.

Zac Stacy's violent video goes viral

WARNING: This video shows extremely graphic content

On Monday, the victim filed a restraining order for her as well as her son. In the restraining order application, the woman made a claim to the fact that Stacy came to visit his son around 2 PM this past Saturday.

During the visit, she reportedly stated that he became enraged with jealousy.

The woman stated the following in the restraining order application:

"He punched me several times in the head. I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me."

She continued with the statement:

"He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn't getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I'm destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son's bouncy seat."

The report indicated that the woman visited the hospital after the incident and had visible bruises. Zac Stacy reportedly fled the scene before the authorities arrived and at the time of this article, is wanted on aggravated assault charges.

Who is Zac Stacy?

Zac Stacy was drafted by the then St. Louis Rams in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He was a standout running back at Vanderbilt University in college.

In his rookie season with the Rams, Stacy rushed for 973 yards. He played two seasons for the Rams and requested a trade after the Rams drafted Todd Gurley in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Stacy played his last NFL season with the New York Jets in 2015 and rushed for a measley 89 yards.

