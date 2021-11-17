Todd Gurley NFL timeline: From being the best weapon in football to jobless

It feels like ages ago that Todd Gurley was dominating the NFL as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He entered the league in 2015 and is only 27 years old.

Gurley is currently without a job after spending the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons. Teams have been adding running backs in free agency, yet he has not landed a job.

So what happened to Todd Gurley? Let's break down his journey from star to being jobless.

Todd Gurley's NFL timeline

Gurley was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and posted an 1,100-yard season as a rookie. The result was Gurley being awarded the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Gurley's career appeared to be on the rise as he was named an All-Pro in 2017 after rushing for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also added 788 yards and six scores as a receiver.

Gurley had emerged as the best dual-threat weapon in football.

His performance in 2017 landed Gurley a brand new contract with $45 million guaranteed. This is the year it all began to fall apart, but not until the postseason.

Gurley was named an All-Pro once again and rushed for over 1,200 yards and had 17 touchdowns on the ground. He was unable to play in the final two games of the season as rumors emerged about his knee not feeling right.

The Rams reached the Super Bowl in the 2018 season, but failed to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots. Due to his ailing knee, Gurley only ran 10 times for 35 yards.

Gurley hasn't been the same since his knee health deteriorated

Arthritis was reported as the culprit for his problems, which was terrible news for a player as young as Todd Gurley.

He was still able to muster up 857 yards in 2019, but the Rams decided to cut him after the season. The player who once seemed to be the NFL's next great running back was a free agent after five seasons in the league.

He got a second chance in Atlanta in 2020, only to average 3.5 yards per carry on his one-year deal. The Falcons did not bring him back and he remains without a job to this day.

Gurley suffered a knee injury in college and the aftermath of that could be to blame for his knee problems arising in the NFL. Yet it is rather odd that no team has given him another chance, even as a backup.

Until he gets another chance in the league, Gurley will always be remembered for his brief yet spectacular time in the NFL.

