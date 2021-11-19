Who is Zac Stacy? Former NFL star accused of brutally beating ex-girlfriend 

It has been a long time since Zac Stacy was in the spotlight. He returned on Thursday, but for the worst possible reason.

Stacy, a former NFL running back, assaulted his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans in front of her 5-month baby on Saturday at her Florida home. The images are disturbing, and a federal warrant has been issued against Stacy.

chris long @JOEL9ONE Woke up to the Zac Stacy video. Made my stomach turn. Not retweeting. Crazy to play w someone for a couple years & you have no idea what kind of bullshit they do at home. Woke up to the Zac Stacy video. Made my stomach turn. Not retweeting. Crazy to play w someone for a couple years & you have no idea what kind of bullshit they do at home.

The running back can be seen punching his ex-girlfriend in the face and throwing her at the TV before Kristin falls to the ground.

"I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me. He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up".

Who was the NFL running back Zac Stacy?

Zac Stacy is a former high school and college football star who received a scholarship to play at the Vanderbilt University from 2009 to 2012. Under head coach James Franklin, who currently coaches the Penn State Football Team, the Commodores were able to put together a 9-4 season in 2012 and won the Music City Bowl that season.

He was the only player in the Vanderbilt football history to surpass 3000 rushing yards during his football career. He was also voted the Second Team All-SEC both in 2011 and 2012.

Stacy was drafted in the 5th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams, who have since relocated to Los Angeles. He finished his rookie season with 973 yards, with his best game as a rookie coming on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals with 134 rushing yards. The following week, against the Tennessee Titans, he rushed for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns.

However, he never managed to become a superstar in the NFL. His second season with the Rams saw him with just 293 rushing yards, and he was traded to the New York Jets in 2015 after requesting a trade when Todd Gurley was drafted.

KFC @KFCBarstool That Zac Stacy video is one of the most difficult things I’ve ever watched. Jesus Christ he just wouldn’t stop. Can only hope and pray that he gets the absolute worst fate imaginable. That Zac Stacy video is one of the most difficult things I’ve ever watched. Jesus Christ he just wouldn’t stop. Can only hope and pray that he gets the absolute worst fate imaginable.

With the Jets, Stacy had only 89 rushing yards in 2015, and never managed to play in the NFL again. He had stints in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and in the AAF with the Memphis Express, but failed to return to the NFL after those games. He surely won't be back in the league after the videos that were released.

Edited by Henno van Deventer