Origin of the Bill Hader dancing meme explored as viral trend takes the internet by a storm

Netizens have recently spammed social media with the Bill Hader dancing meme, where the comedian can be seen dancing in front of backgrounds that keep changing to fit the context. Created in the form of a GIF, several social media users are taking to Twitter and other social media platforms to upload videos of the comedian dancing to various situations created by netizens.

From the comedian dancing in front of a picture of a submarine to him being on a random MRI report, the clip of Bill Hader is a resurfaced video of him dancing during an old Saturday Night Live, aka SNL, clip. The short video of the comedian dancing in a blue sweater is actually from 2015, from an unaired SNL skit, where Bill, who is Alan in the skit, can be seen dancing in front of a glass box.

Surprisingly, it is not the first time that the clip has surfaced on any of the platforms. Previously, in 2019, a Twitter account, Bill Hader Dancing, shared the video as a meme for the first time. At the time, the account shared the short clip and added various different songs to the background to make it humorous.

However, the video recently went viral on social media soon after Bill Hader was nominated for the Emmy Awards for his work in Barry. Netizens are now sharing memes and hilarious videos as a representation of how they feel about certain situations or events.

cannon tekstar 🧠✨ @cannontekstar My take on the Bill Hader tiktok meme. My take on the Bill Hader tiktok meme. https://t.co/NzRiFKhBJ1

Hilarious Bill Hader dancing memes go viral on social media

It is often said that in the world of social media, laughter takes many forms. From the latest viral challenges to cleverly crafted memes, the world is now sharing memes with the Bill Hader dance moves.

In fact, several social media users are fusing the meme with relatable instances and sharing funny videos of the same. Here are some hilarious memes shared on Twitter:

carm :) @bubblecarm is happening today at tudum enjoy bill hader dancing meme because i cannot sleep and it’s all @AliceOseman @patwalterstv fault for the teasing that somethingis happening today at tudum enjoy bill hader dancing meme because i cannot sleep and it’s all @AliceOseman @patwalterstv fault for the teasing that something 👀🍂 is happening today at tudum https://t.co/mayHhSLkVq

We hope you hit all your month end targets next week



#byob #billhader #snl #memezar #memes #viral Don’t you just love it when that happens?We hope you hit all your month end targets next week #billhader memes #dancing Don’t you just love it when that happens? We hope you hit all your month end targets next week 😉 #byob #billhader #billhadermemes #dancing #snl #memezar #memes #viral https://t.co/3Tx7h3Ggyl

🏳️‍🌈 sarah b @sarbuttzie I can’t get enough of all the Bill Hader dancing memes all over the internet I can’t get enough of all the Bill Hader dancing memes all over the internet 😂😂😂 https://t.co/K26dqmF8UJ

TracketPacer @TracketPacer ok first of all the bill hader dancing meme is on fire rn ok first of all the bill hader dancing meme is on fire rn https://t.co/SetpD9VzLN

𝖁𝖊𝖉𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖆 @thevedrana dancing Bill Hader becoming the face of submarine memes on tiktok dancing Bill Hader becoming the face of submarine memes on tiktok 🔥

Apt Punk @flatbammy That Bill Hader dancing meme is good and y'all should keep posting him That Bill Hader dancing meme is good and y'all should keep posting him

Preston Jay (PJ) @saltEpretzel I wonder if Bill Hader knows that the Alan sketch has blown up into a GIANT meme??? I hope he feels proud I wonder if Bill Hader knows that the Alan sketch has blown up into a GIANT meme??? I hope he feels proud 😂❤️ https://t.co/pHZds1EUES

Curly Fries @Kimberlee_Diane Bill Hader being a meme has me crushing hard and idk why Bill Hader being a meme has me crushing hard and idk why 😭 https://t.co/02zGYZ9ZZw

While the dancing clip has been around for a few years, the comedian has not responded or addressed the dance moves or talked about it at any point in time.

More about Bill Hader

Bill Hader, whose real name is William Thomas Hader Jr, was born on June 7, 1978. A comedian, actor, director, and TV writer, he first rose to success with his show, Saturday Night Live, better known as SNL, which ran from 2005 to 2013. He has been awarded many awards and accolades for the same, including four Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actor was born in Tusla, Oklahoma, to a dance teacher and an air cargo company owner. Bill’s father was also a stand-up comedian, and that is where he got his main inspiration from. Having attended Edison Junior High, he completed his education at Cascia Hall School.

He started his career in 1999, when he worked as a production assistant, and eventually got promoted to the post of assistant director. Some of his best works include The Skeleton Twins, The Good Dinosaur, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

Hader was married to writer Maggie Carrey, and they share three daughters. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and got separated in 2017. Bill began dating the actress Rachel Bilson in 2019, but later ended their relationship in just a few months. He is currently in a relationship with Ali Wong, and the two are often seen together at premiers, events, and even casually hanging out.

