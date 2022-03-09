Origin of TikTok's 'how did Squidward die' trend explained as viral movie clip leaves the internet traumatized

Everyone's beloved show, Spongebob Squarepants, is part of the new TikTok trend, but it isn't a light-hearted comedy suitable for kids. The trend is called the "how did Squidward die?" challenge. Creators are supposed to record themselves before and after watching a video on YouTube and post it along with Penelope Scott's song, Rät.

The challenge started yesterday and is slowly gaining popularity, with over 9k views on the hashtag.

The TikTok trend surfaced from a fanmade video on YouTube

The videos users are told to watch called "Squidward's Suicide Lost Episode" or "Red Mist" on the video streaming website. These are fanmade videos showcasing Sqiudward's daily plight and how he went through immense emotional distress before taking his life with a shotgun. They contain clips from the show with added editing and disturbing music.

The video is part of an online urban legend phenomenon called Creepypasta. According to Wikipedia,

"Creepypastas are horror-related legends that have been shared around the Internet. Creepypasta has since become a catch-all term for any horror content posted onto the Internet. These Internet entries are often brief, user-generated, paranormal stories intended to scare readers."

The story in the video was told by an intern working for Nickelodeon, who claimed to have watched an episode titled "Squidward’s Suicide." The episode he saw ended with the octopus taking his own life.

The video was made to shock and traumatize viewers and fully affect the people taking part in the TikTok trend. The second part of the video, which is supposed to show users' reactions after watching the video, is filled with scared and confused faces.

The comments on the YouTube video coincide with the kind of reaction this TikTok trend is getting. Here are a few comments on the video:

Nickelodeon never made any comments or suggestions about the character's death. The character was alive up until the last aired episode, so it is safe to assume that everyone's favorite angry octopus is still working at Krusty Krab and playing the clarinet in his free time.

