Orlando Bloom joins the cast for Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special

Peppa Pig has announced its 20th-anniversary special feature and Orlando Bloom has been taken on board to lend his voice to the beloved children's show. Producers have announced that the show will be celebrating its 20th year running with a three-part special feature that has been titled Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special. It is slated to release in spring 2024.

Bloom will be voicing a new character, Mr. Raccoon, who is a jeweler. He will be assisting Peppa and her friends in preparing for the first-ever wedding to be seen on the TV show, with Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow announcing their wedding engagement.

All about Orlando Bloom's casting in Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special

The news of The Pirates of the Caribbean actor making a guest appearance in the Peppa Pig special has taken the internet by storm.

Olivier Dumont, president of eOne’s family brands, has commented on the surprise casting saying,

"It is such an honour to have Orlando Bloom bring his talents to Peppa Pig in this exciting wedding-themed special," he said. "Orlando is an extraordinary actor, dad and philanthropist, and we're proud to have him join the Peppa roster just in time to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary next year."

He continued:

"With this captivating moment in Peppa entertainment, along with the many other projects we have in the works across consumer products, partnerships, location-based-entertainment and more, we’re providing fans across the globe with endless ways to celebrate Peppa throughout the year."

Orlando Bloom's appearance in the show is part of the celebrations marking its 20 years.

Bloom will be joined by Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom's fiance Katy Perry will also be joining him in the Peppa Pig special, voicing the character, Ms. Leopard, a friendly neighborhood dress-maker.

The couple have been together since 2019 and have only appeared together on screen on one previous occasion in a one-minute short/advertisement from 2021 called Transmissions From the Future. The two got engaged in February 2019 and also have a 3-year-old daughter together, named Daisy Dove.

Commenting on Perry joining the voice cast, Olivier Dumont said,

"As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard."

Orlando Bloom also has a 12-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. The actor is celebrated for playing Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean films and Legolas in the Lord of the Rings movies.

More about the celebrated British children's series

Peppa Pig is a British animated series that follows a cheeky pig who lives with her younger brother George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, and her diverse community of friends. The show has a huge fanbase which mainly includes very young pre-school children. The cartoon unexpectedly came into the limelight in 2021 when then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed his trip to the Peppa Pig World theme park in Hampshire in a speech.

The animated children's series was created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker and originally premiered in May 2004. It has aired nine seasons and 381 episodes in over 180 countries since 2004.

Catch the Wedding Party Special on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, in spring 2024 and watch this space for more updates on the special.