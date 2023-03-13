Oscar 2023 snubs: 4 most surprising misses, including Angela Bassett's Black Panther 2 nomination

The much-anticipated Oscar 2023 awards have finally been announced and as is the case every year, many fans were excited about their favorite actor/actress/film winning the coveted award, whilst some were disappointed with the results. While some wins were expected, some took fans by surprise.

Among the most talked-about snubs include Babylon not winning Best Original Score, Angela Bassett not winning Best Supporting Actress for the hit MCU flick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and many more.

The Batman not winning any awards, and 3 other Oscars 2023 snubs that fans are upset about

1) Angela Bassett not winning Best Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Angel Bassett's performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Ramonda received widespread critical acclaim and she was one of the top contenders to win the award.

However, the award went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her performance in the acclaimed fantasy movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once, which disappointed several MCU fans as well as admirers of the actress.

𝗮 @selarination JAMIE LEE CURTIS OVER ANGELA BASSETT AND STEPHANIE HSU… NOW BE SERIOUS ACADEMY #Oscars JAMIE LEE CURTIS OVER ANGELA BASSETT AND STEPHANIE HSU… NOW BE SERIOUS ACADEMY #Oscars https://t.co/Ma7wLf2Ui4

‏ً @meradceu Of course the #Oscars reward white mediocrity because in what world did Jamie Lee Curtis give a better performance in comparison to Stephanie Hsu or Angela Bassett? Of course the #Oscars reward white mediocrity because in what world did Jamie Lee Curtis give a better performance in comparison to Stephanie Hsu or Angela Bassett? https://t.co/lvraxiXqAc

♈︎ @bvbhive Me stealing the oscar to give it to Angela Bassett #oscars Me stealing the oscar to give it to Angela Bassett #oscars https://t.co/KfkLUJo0h9

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has received widespread critical acclaim and is considered to be one of the finest MCU movies of all time. It was also a huge commercial hit.

2) The Batman not winning any awards

Matt Reeves' widely talked-about film, The Batman, received three nominations at Oscar 2023. These include nominations for Best Sound, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects.

However, the film did not win any of the aforementioned categories, and it has infuriated several fans, who feel that the movie was ''snubbed.''

The films that won the awards for Best Sound, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects at Oscar 2023 are Top Gun: Maverick, The Whale, and Avatar: The Way of Water, respectively.

batman @broos_pain Banshees and fabelmans snub Banshees and fabelmans snub

sugar gay @SophieLestage honestly this might be one of the best Oscar’s in a minute in terms of the winner tonight like they really got it right besides the obvious snubs to The Batman and NOPE honestly this might be one of the best Oscar’s in a minute in terms of the winner tonight like they really got it right besides the obvious snubs to The Batman and NOPE

Warped Tour Baddie @princeepigeon The Batman and Nope are the biggest snubs honestly some of the best cinematography I’ve seen in my life was in The Batman and Nope some of most interesting writing, sound, and acting The Batman and Nope are the biggest snubs honestly some of the best cinematography I’ve seen in my life was in The Batman and Nope some of most interesting writing, sound, and acting

The Batman was a commercial and critical success, with many critics praising the film's writing, entertaining storyline, and performances by the cast, among numerous other things.

3) Austin Butler losing the Best Actor award for Elvis

One of the most acclaimed performances of 2022, Austin Butler's role as the iconic Rock n Roll star in Baz Luhrmann's hit biopic, Elvis, surprisingly did not win the Oscar for Best Actor this year.

Instead, the award went to Brendan Fraser for his performance in the lead role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, wherein he portrayed the character of a middle-aged man suffering from obesity.

As one of the frontrunners to win the award, several fans were upset about the result not going in Butler's favor at Oscar 2023.

SypnoticVoid @SypnoticVoid Austin Butler deserved and still deserves an Oscar for his performance as Elvis Presley. Austin Butler deserved and still deserves an Oscar for his performance as Elvis Presley.

𝓡𝓮𝓷𝓮𝓮𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓰𝓲🌸 @ReneeSergi Elvis movie has brought new fans to be elvis fans, young people who weren’t fans of elvis are now fans of him now and that is because of austin butler because his fans have been watching Austin since he was a boy. The Elvis movie did that, what did the Whale do nothing #Oscars Elvis movie has brought new fans to be elvis fans, young people who weren’t fans of elvis are now fans of him now and that is because of austin butler because his fans have been watching Austin since he was a boy. The Elvis movie did that, what did the Whale do nothing #Oscars

ᶜᵁᴰᴳᵞ Vladimir misses Braden x.x @SayLunaCanFlyxx @satninstars ELVIS is one of musics greatest artists that Austin portrayed. Austin did better than every other actor. He topped every Elvis film in history and it won't be forgotten. Kept Elvis legacy and memory alive, a greatest moment in our history. Elvis would have been so proud. @satninstars ELVIS is one of musics greatest artists that Austin portrayed. Austin did better than every other actor. He topped every Elvis film in history and it won't be forgotten. Kept Elvis legacy and memory alive, a greatest moment in our history. Elvis would have been so proud.

Viviane Knight @KnightViviane @mich_butleer Shame on the "Oscars" and you are absolutely right, acting is great, but Playing Elvis took talent. in 10 years, this will be remember, the majority of the other films will go into oblivion . Great job Austin @mich_butleer Shame on the "Oscars" and you are absolutely right, acting is great, but Playing Elvis took talent. in 10 years, this will be remember, the majority of the other films will go into oblivion . Great job Austin

Elvis was among the most acclaimed movies of 2022, with critics also praising the overall atmosphere and tone, apart from the performances by the cast. The movie also turned out to be a box-office hit.

4) The Banshees of Inisherin not winning in any categories

Martin McDonagh's piercing dark comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, wowed critics with its distinctive tone and thematic depth when it was released in October last year.

While some believed it could go on to win the coveted Best Picture award at Oscar 2023, others were shocked about the film not winning any awards despite being nominated for multiple categories, including Best Actor, Best Director, Best Picture, and many more.

The movie, starring Colin Farrell in the lead role, won a number of BAFTA awards and also fared well at the box office, reportedly grossing $46.6 million across the globe.

