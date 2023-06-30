Our Deadly Vows: Release date, trailer, and more details explored

Get ready for a heart-pounding cinematic experience as Entertainment Squad and Collider join forces to bring you an exclusive sneak peek into the thrilling suspense masterpiece, Our Deadly Vows, set to hit selected theaters on July 7, promising an intense experience. The movie will also be available on-demand and digitally worldwide starting August 1, ensuring that audiences everywhere can join in on the suspense.

The mastermind behind Our Deadly Vows is Chris Chalk, recognized for his exceptional performances in popular TV series like Gotham and his current role on Apple TV+'s Shining. In this project, Chalk takes on multiple roles as the writer, director, and lead actor, showcasing his versatility and dedication.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the movie, Chalk, who also had a part in Perry Mason, shared his thoughts:

"This film is a tribute to our community. I was determined to ensure that the community had the opportunity to witness it. We deserve to see ourselves laugh, be mischievous, confront monsters, and survive. Perhaps..."

What is Our Deadly Vows about?

The heart-pounding narrative of Our Deadly Vows follows a couple as they commemorate their first anniversary alongside their friends. Little do they know that this celebration will thrust them into a perilous struggle for survival.

However, beneath the surface, the other three couples harbor deep-seated relationship issues. Tensions escalate, leading to murder when each friend receives a gift box that reveals their darkest past sins. As the body count rises, the survivors must navigate a treacherous path to escape or expose the killer before they all meet their demise.

Drawing inspiration from acclaimed films like Get Out and Nope, Our Deadly Vows delves into the lives of four couples who gather to celebrate Grace and Chance's impending move to Spain.

Joining Chalk in this captivating production are K.D. Chalk from Days of Our Lives and Ashlei Sharpe from Star Trek: Picard, both renowned for their immense talent. Their collective efforts contribute to the overall brilliance of the film.

Aside from his notable role in Perry Mason, Chris Chalk has graced the screen in projects such as 12 Years A Slave and When They See Us. The cast of Our Deadly Vows is further enhanced by the talents of Cesa Pledger, Eden Marryshow, Chantal Nchako, Byron Bronson, and Natalie Woolams-Torres.

Entertainment Squad, a boutique distribution company founded by industry veteran Shaked Berenson, proudly presents this enthralling film, building on their reputation for bringing exceptional content to audiences. Their past releases include Tribeca Audience Award-winning film Cherry, and Lili Taylor's comedy/drama Paper Spiders.

Our Deadly Vows promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with suspense, mystery, and unexpected twists. Don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in this captivating thriller that will keep you guessing until the final frame. Get ready to embark on a chilling journey from July 7 as the fates of the characters hang in the balance.

The movie will also be available worldwide from August 1 via on-demand platforms and digital distribution.

