Perry Mason season 2 episode 6 on HBO: Release date, time, what to expect and more

The upcoming episode of Perry Mason is all set to air this week, bringing back intriguing action from Mason's latest case, which has already seen a lot of drama in previous weeks.

Things took a sharper turn in the previous episode as the case progressed from just professional and became more personal for Mason, whose family may be under threat due to his work.

The upcoming episode of Perry Mason will air on April 10, 2023, at 9.00 PM EST on HBO and will also stream on HBO Max. The popular literary character's latest adventure took him across a complicated plot hatched to murder the scion of a wealthy oil family.

With stakes rising higher each week, the upcoming episode will likely see more of such intriguing drama from the show.

Sadly the show did not give away much about its plot yet again, making it difficult to guess what fans can expect in the coming round of thrills.

Perry Mason season 2, episode 6 preview: What to expect?

While it is immensely difficult to pinpoint where this week's case will take us, especially with HBO pretty much concealing every fact about the upcoming episode, it will surely explore Mason (Matthew Rhys) and his response to the ending of the previous episode.

Last episode's ending hinted at an unexpected, and probably dangerous, visitor coming over to his house and seeing his son when he was not around. This mystery visitor also left behind some proof to scare Perry.

The previous episode also saw some engaging drama from the Gallardo brothers, who revealed that the building of Brooke's stadium displaced their entire community and led to the death of their sister, thereby explaining their motive.

It was also revealed that Mateo’s (played by Peter Mendoza) fingerprint was actually planted at the crime scene, something that Perry valiantly proved in court despite the insulting circumstances. The brothers also gave away the name of the person who paid them, making things all the more interesting for the future of the series.

With only two episodes to go after this one, the finale is set to air on April 24, 2023. The upcoming episode is set to be 56 minutes long.

More about Perry Mason

Based on one of the most famous literary characters of all time by Erle Stanley Gardner, this rendition of Perry Mason is created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald for HBO. It originally started airing in 2020 but took a gap due to the pandemic, returning again this year.

The series follows Matthew Rhys' titular character as he transitions from a low-rent private investigator to a lawyer pursuing his passion for justice. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"The series focuses on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason. In 1932, Los Angeles is prospering while the rest of the U.S. is recovering from the grip of the Great Depression. Down-and-out private investigator Perry Mason is struggling with his trauma from The Great War and being divorced. He is hired for a sensational child kidnapping trial; his investigation results in major consequences for Mason, those around him, and local leaders."

The cast includes Juliet Rylance as Della Street, Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, Justin Kirk as Hamilton Burger, Diarra Kilpatrick as Clara Drake, and Eric Lange as Eugene, among many others.

The previous episodes of Perry Mason are available for streaming on HBO Max.

