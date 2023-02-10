Perry Mason season 2 trailer, release date, cast, and everything we know so far 

Season 2 of Perry Mason is set to release on Monday, March 6 at 9.00 pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The network has been on a roll lately with various shows, and now it's time for this period drama to shine.

Perry Mason stars Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason, Juliet Rylance as Della Street, Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland, Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice McKeegan, John Lithgow as Elias Birchard "E.B." Jonathan, Eric Lange as Gene Holcomb, Justin Kirk as Hamilton Burge, Diarra Kilpatrick as Clara Drake and Katherine Waterston as Ginny Aimes.

The show also sees several actors in recurring roles, with every episode running between 56 and 64 minutes.

Perry Mason season 2 will deliver chills and thrills

The new season of Perry Mason will be intense, with another high stake murder trial like the previous season.

Here is the trailer for the upcoming season of the show,

The trailer sees the trio of Perry, Della, and Paul gearing up for the murder trial of the century. A powerful oil tycoon has been brutally murdered, and a couple of Mexican boys are the main suspects. However, the trio is not convinced that the boys are responsible.

The description of the trailer reads:

"Perry, Della, and Paul brace themselves for the murder trial of the century."

Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald were originally the showrunners but were later replaced by Jack Amiel and Michael Begler. Begler revealed that the show was going to be set during the worst year of the Great Depression in Los Angeles, especially for lower-income groups.

He said:

"What struck us immediately was that this was the worst year of the depression in L.A. We really took that and ran with it, because of this whole idea of the two Los Angeleses—the glamorous money side of the city, but there's also a tremendous amount of poverty.

He continued:

There's all these Hoovervilles that are popping up. You saw that world in Season One, but we wanted to explore that even further."

What is Perry Mason about?

Set in the 1930s, the show is based on the character of the same name by Erle Stanley Gardner. The US is amidst the Great Depression, where poverty and unemployment were at an all-time high, and criminals are merciless. Mason, a divorced war vet, has to save the day and battle his personal traumas.

The synopsis of season 1 of the show, according to HBO, reads,

"The world's most renowned fictional lawyer is back on the case in this exciting HBO series that tells the origin story of master criminal defense attorney Perry Mason. Set in 1932 Los Angeles, this edgy, noirish update puts a new spin on the iconic character with Mason (Matthew Rhys) as a low-rent private investigator who digs into a controversial and politically loaded case."

The show has received several nominations from prestigious awards like the Emmys and Golden Globes. Jack Amiel, Michael Begler, Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, Rhys, and Tim Van Patten serve as executive producers.

