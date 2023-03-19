Perry Mason season 2 episode 3 on HBO: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

Perry Mason is all set to return this week with a new episode on Monday, March 20, at 9.00 pm EST, continuing the quest for justice and the abundant amount of drama the show is popular for.

Though the character has been around for a long time now, the new HBO makeover is certainly worth investing in. The second season of the show returned on March 6, 2023, after a three-year hiatus.

After Perry Mason's first two episodes took the viewers through a myriad of emotions, the third episode is set to continue the drama in a similar fashion. Sadly, there are no details about the plot or the story from the upcoming episode. This is in tandem with the previous episodes of the show.

With five episodes to go after this upcoming one, it will certainly have something important but not game-changing.

Perry Mason is also available for streaming on HBO Max.

Perry Mason season 2 episode 3: What to expect from the legal drama?

While most things remain shrouded in mystery on this show, the third episode will possibly contain a new case and will see the effects of the recent developments that have taken place. In the previous episode, for instance, the Gallardo brothers were arrested and charged. Perry and Della also took up the case after a revelation.

The first season was a great noir mystery so I was very happy to get another season. This season is off to a good start. The writing, cinematography, set design, costuming, and performances are all top notch. #PerryMason season 2 episode 1The first season was a great noir mystery so I was very happy to get another season. This season is off to a good start. The writing, cinematography, set design, costuming, and performances are all top notch. #PerryMason season 2 episode 1The first season was a great noir mystery so I was very happy to get another season. This season is off to a good start. The writing, cinematography, set design, costuming, and performances are all top notch. https://t.co/46drVLgVCv

This could have long-standing consequences in the upcoming episode. McCutcheon's trigger man, meanwhile, is still at large and is sure to pose problems for the characters in the future. Unfortunately, apart from guessing about the upcoming episode, there is no information from HBO to determine anything consequential.

The second season follows the murder of the scion of a powerful oil family, something that has already become an important plot point in Perry Mason's career. The synopsis for the second season reads as:

"Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city's Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty."

HBO Max @hbomax The truth comes at a cost. See what's coming for #PerryMason , Della, and Paul Mondays at 9 pm. The truth comes at a cost. See what's coming for #PerryMason, Della, and Paul Mondays at 9 pm. https://t.co/Q0VgHow28K

The second season of the series stars Matthew Rhys as the titular Perry Mason, a low-rent private investigator who later becomes a lawyer, Juliet Rylance as Della Street, the loyal and driven legal secretary of E.B. Jonathan, Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland, Katherine Waterston as Ginny Aimes, and Verónica Falcón as Lupe Gibbs.

Moreover, the ongoing second installment is also Mason's journey as he turns into something entirely different. Rhys previously said in an interview:

"I was relieved when the writers came to me and said, “we want to shake up season two.” That’s what you want to hear when you have the luxury of coming back. They said, “let’s see where Mason is six months down the line.” We’re not going to pick up where he left off, instead he’s having a real crisis of faith and dealing with imposter syndrome over how he got to where he is."

Catch Perry Mason season 2 episode 3 on Monday, March 20, at 9.00 pm EST on HBO and HBO Max.

