Perry Mason season 2 cast additions: Who are the new actors joining HBO's period drama series?

Perry Mason season 2 will premiere on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9 pm EST on HBO and HBO Max. Following that, new episodes will air every Monday, until its finale on April 24, 2023.

Season 2's official synopsis reads:

"Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city's Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty."

Alongside the original cast from Perry Mason season 1, the upcoming season will feature a number of new faces who will work as catalysts for an already intense storyline.

Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, and more to join Perry Mason season 2 cast list

Stars from season 1 of the show, including Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, and Diarra Kilpatrick are set to return to the next installment of the series. Joining them will be Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, and many other new faces.

1) Katherine Waterston as Ginny Aimes

Katherine Waterston will portray Ginny Aimes, a school teacher with a positive outlook on life. She works at the same school Perry's son attends and helps lift the mood for the duo. Her character is like a light at the end of the tunnel for Perry Mason as he meets her during the Great Depression. She is also his potential love interest.

Katherine Waterston is British-American and made her feature film debut in Michael Clayton. She is best known for her roles in Robot & Frank, Being Flynn, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, Steve Jobs, Inherent Vice, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and more.

2) Hope Davis as Camille Nygaard

Camille Nygaard is a respected and stern business leader who is elegant and sophisticated in her ways. She is a companion to Perry's legal partner Della, portrayed by Juliet Rylance.

Hope Davis is a veteran actor who has earned various awards and nominations, including a Tony Award nomination, as well as two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globe Award nominations. She made her debut in Joel Schumacher's film Flatliners in 1990. She then went on to feature in critically acclaimed films like The Daytrippers, About Schmidt, and Infamous.

3) Sean Astin as Sunny Gryce

Sunny Gryce is one of Perry's new clients. He is a grocery store owner and a firm believer in the American Dream. Fans are particularly excited to see how Gryce's story unfolds.

Sean Astin is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and is most popular for his portrayal of Samwise Gamgee in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. He has also portrayed several characters like Mikey Walsh in The Goonies, Billy Tepper in Toy Soldiers, Daniel Ruettiger in Rudy, Doug Whitmore in 50 First Dates, Bill in Click, Lynn McGill in the fifth season of 24, Raphael in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Bob Newby in Netflix's Stranger Things, and others.

Other new faces in season 2 of Perry Mason include:

Jon Chaffin as Morris

Fabrizio Guido as Rafael Gallardo

Peter Mendoza as Rafael's brother Mateo

Onahoua Rodriguez as Luisa Gallardo

Jee Young Han as Marion Kang

Tommy Dewey as Brooks McCutcheon

Paul Raci as Brooks' father Lydell

Jen Tullock as Anita St. Pierre

Mark O'Brien as Deputy District Attorney

Wallace Langham as Melville Phipps

Perry Mason season 2 will premiere on HBO Max on March 6, 2023

Poll : 0 votes