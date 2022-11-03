"Our dream came true": Twitter explodes as Netflix renews The Sandman for season 2

Netflix has renewed the popular fantasy drama series, The Sandman, for a second season, thereby dispelling social media rumors regarding the show's cancelation.

Earlier, DC Comics' official Twitter page had put out a tweet that said:

''The dream continues. [The Sandman] will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless.''

Although the aforementioned tweet has now been deleted, on November 3, series creator Neil Gaiman confirmed the news of the renewal by sharing an intriguing teaser for the upcoming season.

Neil Gaiman @neilhimself The rumours are true. Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen... has indeed happened... The rumours are true. Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen... has indeed happened... https://t.co/zc5CrhsdZK

Ever since the announcement was made, fans on Twitter have barely been able to contain their excitement and enthusiasm for the new season. One user even wrote that their dream had come true.

Netizens go berserk as Netflix renews The Sandman for second season

Several fans took to Twitter to share their views on the renewal. Many expressed unbridled excitement about the announcement, whilst others wondered why it took Netflix so long to renew the series.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Woof woof @kk_romeow @netflix @neilhimself Did it take you this long to annoucne because you had to make this epic teaser clip? 🤣 @netflix @neilhimself Did it take you this long to annoucne because you had to make this epic teaser clip? 🤣

Michael Miller @MikeMCUfan683 @netflix @neilhimself Congratulations!! As a fan for years this was the story I loved, envisioned in a way better than I could have hoped. I am proud of the decision by Netflix and Warner Brothers and thankful for more time in this world. @netflix @neilhimself Congratulations!! As a fan for years this was the story I loved, envisioned in a way better than I could have hoped. I am proud of the decision by Netflix and Warner Brothers and thankful for more time in this world.

irene || THE SANDMAN IS RENEWED @jesperfection can’t wait for the entire sandman cast to finally excitingly talk about the renewal confirmation THIS IS HUGE can’t wait for the entire sandman cast to finally excitingly talk about the renewal confirmation THIS IS HUGE

Pyrrha Dve's darling heart, Daddy's own treasure, @indecisivescout HAPPY SANDMAN RENEWAL DAY TO EVERYONE CELEBRATING HAPPY SANDMAN RENEWAL DAY TO EVERYONE CELEBRATING

As of now, the official release date for the second season hasn't been announced yet. Regarding the series' renewal, Neil Gaiman said in a statement (obtained via Netflix's Tudum):

''Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on. It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life.''

Gaiman further promised that there are "astonishing stories" waiting for the characters in the series, adding that the cast and crew of the show are "the biggest Sandman fans there are." He ended by saying:

''And now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell…''

In brief, about The Sandman's plot and cast

The show revolves around its titular character, Sandman, who sets out on an epic journey to regain his lost powers after a century-long captivity. The first season dropped on Netflix on August 5, 2022, and received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised its stunning visual aesthetics, writing, characterization, emotional depth, and performances by the actors.

The show features Tom Sturridge in the lead role as Dream. Sturridge's performance is one of the series' greatest strengths, and viewers can expect the actor to continue his fine form in the upcoming installment.

Featuring alongside Tom Sturridge in significant supporting roles are Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, David Thewlis as John Dee, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar.

You can watch the first season of The Sandman on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes