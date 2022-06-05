Our Dream Wedding cast list: Rachel Hendrix, James Austin Kerr and others star in UP TV film

Our Dream Wedding is set to premiere in the US on June 5, 2022. The film revolves around a young woman caught in a magical world of fantasy after she's transported to a future where she's married with two kids.

The film stars Rachel Hendrix and James Austin Kerr in the lead roles along with many others. Read further ahead to find out more about the cast of the film.

Cast list of the romantic fantasy drama Our Dream Wedding

Rachel Hendrix as Natalie

A still from Our Dream Wedding (Image via UPtv/YouTube)

Rachel Hendrix portrays Natalie, the protagonist of the film. As an actress, Hendrix is best known for her work in October Baby for which she received widespread critical acclaim. Before venturing into films, Hendrix studied photography at the University of Montevallo.

James Austin Kerr as Scott

Actor James Austin Kerr plays the role of Scott in the film. Born on June 19, 1992 in Oklahoma, Austin Kerr, who began his acting career in 2009, is a promising actor and writer whose film credits include 13 Minutes, Awake, and Queen of the South.

Olivia Laine Welch as Emma

Olivia Laine Welch stars as Emma in the movie. Another promising actress, young Welch has starred in MacGyver and Young Dylan. In the upcoming film, Welch plays a pivotal role; it'll be interesting to see how the young actress takes on the character of Emma.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars numerous others in pivotal roles, including:

Jesse Malinowski as Brian

Madeline Marconi as Abby

Laimarie Serrano as Nurse Annie

Luke Speakman as Dylan

Cecelia Specht as Janine

The film is directed by Rhonda Baraka, known for Lifetime's Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta and Downsized, and penned by Jennifer Edwards and Amy Katherine Taylor. The film was earlier released in Canada on April 17, 2021.

Our Dream Wedding plot and what to expect

Our Dream Wedding revolves around a young woman who is magically transported to the future where she's married to her longtime partner with two kids. The official synopsis of the film on UPtv reads:

''Commitment-shy Haley tries on her grandma’s “magical” wedding veil and is transported to her future, where she and long-term boyfriend Scott are happily married with two beautiful children. Is Haley ready to take the veil off, and take on what comes next?''

A preview of the film was released by UPtv on May 30, 2022. It offers a sneak peek into the film's magical world of fantasies and romance. Viewers can expect a heartwarming romcom filled with fascinating characters exploring their dreams and desires. Both Rachel Hendrix and James Austin Kerr are impressive in the preview and a lot depends on their performances as key leads.

The preview also showcases several hilarious moments as the film blurs the line between the present and the future, complicating things for the protagonist who tries to make sense of the mysteriously exquisite world she's trapped in. Fans of romcom and fantasy dramas will be in for an absolute treat this Sunday.

You can watch Our Dream Wedding on UPtv on June 5, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET.

