Outback Steakhouse brings back 4-Course Celebration for Two deal for Valentine’s Day 2023

Outback Steakhouse is bringing back its much-loved 4-Course Celebration for Two special along with the new Berry Tini for Two through February 14, 2023, in honor of Valentine's Day weekend.

With a suggested starting price of $30 per person, this Valentine's Day special from Outback includes two trademark side salads, two chosen entrées, and a New York-style cheesecake, in addition to grilled shrimp.

Del Amo Fashion Cntr @DelAmoFashion Spread the love at Still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner plans?Spread the love at @Outback with a 4 course Aussie celebration for two! Share a bloomin’ onion, choose from two side salads and entreés, and get a cheesecake to share. Offer valid 2/13-2/17. See store for complete details. Still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner plans? 👀💕 Spread the love at @Outback with a 4 course Aussie celebration for two! Share a bloomin’ onion, choose from two side salads and entreés, and get a cheesecake to share. Offer valid 2/13-2/17. See store for complete details. https://t.co/UYkBooVt9d

Outback Steakhouse 4-Course Celebration for Two menu

Here's a detailed look at this year's Valentine's Day menu options:

Grilled shrimp on the barbie to share: A specific blend of herbs and spices are used to season the shrimp, which is served with garlic toast and traditional rémoulade dipping sauce on the side.

Choice of two side salads:

House Salad : Fresh mixed greens, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and croutons, served with your choice of dressing.

: Fresh mixed greens, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and croutons, served with your choice of dressing. Caesar Salad: Romaine lettuce mixed with Caesar dressing and topped with homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese.

DOUGHBOYS @doughboyspod

Bushman Bread

House Salad

Bloomin' Onion http://t.co/KpVIWMdNar Pics from our trip to @Outback (apps & sides):Bushman BreadHouse SaladBloomin' Onion http://t.co/KpVIWMdNar Pics from our trip to @Outback (apps & sides):Bushman BreadHouse SaladBloomin' Onion http://t.co/KpVIWMdNar

Choose Two Entrées:

Center-Cut Sirloin: An 8-oz center-cut sirloin that has been seasoned and seared with your choice of a freshly prepared side.

An 8-oz center-cut sirloin that has been seasoned and seared with your choice of a freshly prepared side. Grilled Salmon : 8 ounces of well-seasoned and grilled salmon served with one freshly prepared side in the meal.

8 ounces of well-seasoned and grilled salmon served with one freshly prepared side in the meal. Alice Springs Chicken: A grilled chicken breast with the choice of one side, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, and honey mustard sauce.

A grilled chicken breast with the choice of one side, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, and honey mustard sauce. Victoria’s Filet Mignon: A 6-oz tender, juicy filet served with the choice of one freshly made side.

Cheesecake to share: Premium New York-style cheesecake served with either raspberry or chocolate sauce.

From now until February 14, 2023, customers will find the 4-Course Celebration for Two at participating Outback restaurants around the country. It is important to note that costs may differ depending on the location.

On February 12, 2023, Outback offered 57 wings for $57

Kookaburra Wings are breaded, deep-fried, bone-in chicken wings that can be ordered mild, medium, or hot. They come with a side of blue cheese dressing and celery. The outlet recently became the talk of the town when it offered 57 wings for $1 apiece if customers purchased their order through outback.com for curbside takeout or delivery.

Outback Steakhouse @Outback Pick up your 57 wings for $57 on Sunday, Feb 12.



Learn more: We'll be your wing-man for Big Game LVII.Pick up your 57 wings for $57 on Sunday, Feb 12.Learn more: outback.com/offers/57-wings We'll be your wing-man for Big Game LVII. 😎 Pick up your 57 wings for $57 on Sunday, Feb 12. Learn more: outback.com/offers/57-wings https://t.co/QruhFnqQ6y

On February 12, 2023, only, participating restaurants around the country offered 57 Wings for $57. The offer excluded all airport outlets and restaurants in Minnesota, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Utah.

Similar to the previous year, the promotion was not valid for in-restaurant dining and third-party delivery services. Customers were also not allowed to use other discounts, offers, or vouchers if they wished to avail of the 57 Wings for $57 deal.

Poll : 0 votes