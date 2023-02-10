Papa Johns Hot Lemon Pepper Wings: Availability, piece options, price, and other details explored

The arrival of Papa John's Hot Lemon Pepper Wings introduces a new and delicious flavor to their menu. These are oven-roasted chicken wings that have been elevated with a spicy and lemon-zesty sauce, offering a satisfying balance of heat and tang.

Here are the nutritional values of the Hot Lemon Pepper Wings (six pieces):

Serving size: 272g

720 calories

50 grams of fat

13 grams of saturated fat

2020 milligrams of sodium

6 grams of carbs

1 gram of sugar

57 grams of protein

Prices for Papa John's Hot Lemon Pepper Wings start at $9.49 for six, eight, 16, 24, 32, and 50 pieces (may vary). Your choice of dipping sauce is also included with each order of wings.

Participating chains of Papa John’s restaurants across the country are currently offering the new wings.

Papa John's has recently introduced a new Crispy Parm Pizza

According to sources, Crispy Parm Pizza has Papa John's renowned thin crust and is seasoned with a two-cheese blend of shredded Parmesan and Romano cheeses, which are baked directly into the bottom of the dough for added taste and crunch.

Beginning on Thursday, February 2, 2023, Crispy Parmesan Pizza will be offered nationwide at every store of the pizza restaurant chain. However, loyal members of the brand's program, Papa Rewards, have early access to the product right now.

Currently, the brand is selling a big, one-topping Crispy Parm Pizza for $12.99. However, you have the option to add any number of toppings to customize it.

Papa John's has also recently launched Hot Lemon Pepper Wing Sauce

Following a recent tweet from the brand, Hot Lemon Pepper Sauce was introduced as a new wing sauce for Papa John's oven-roasted wings on Monday, February 6, 2023.

While there is limited information available about the new hot sauce, it appears to be a delicious blend of peppery lemon spice and buffalo sauce.

Wing sauces from the chain are currently available in BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Chipotle, and Garlic Parmesan flavors. Beginning February 6, 2023, fans can purchase the brand's new Hot Lemon Pepper Wing Sauce at participating restaurants around the nation.

About Papa John's

"Papa" John Schnatter launched the first Papa John's restaurant in 1984 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. It was located directly behind his father's bar.

He began serving pizza to the tavern's clients from a renovated closet after selling his 1971 Camaro Z28 and using the funds to buy $1,600 for old pizza equipment. When his pizza became well-known, he moved into an adjacent room a year later. The firm also developed a dipping sauce that is now commonly served with pizza.

The company went public in 1993. It had 500 stores after a year and 1,500 by 1997. It is now one of the most well-known pizza chains in the United States.

