Which brands are offering deals during National Pizza Week? List explored

With National Pizza Week about to end in a few days, it's finally time to get the best out of deals and offers from pizza restaurants across the country.

Considering that people have been taking it easy for the past few days after the new year celebrations, now is a good time to indulge in a slice, or maybe a whole cheesy pizza.

Starting January 8 and running until January 14, restaurant chains and pizzerias all across the United States celebrate National Pizza Week. With a whole special week dedicated to pizzas, these seven days are one of the best times to grab jaw-dropping deals on your favorite Italian delicacy.

Though the limited-time deals will be leaving stores by the end of the week, customers will still be able to enjoy special deals and offers by joining the rewards programs of their favorite pizza chains and restaurants.

Brio Italian Grille, Boston’s Pizza, and more: Pizza places and deals to indulge in during National Pizza Week

Whether it's been a rough week, a bad day at work, or a cold winter day, you can never go wrong with a hot and cheesy pizza. Celebrating the spirit of cheesy deliciousness, pizza chains and restaurants across the country are serving limited-time special deals for their customers.

If you have been waiting for National Pizza Week to indulge in your favorite Italian delicacy, here's a list of some of the best deals and offers that will set you up for the cheesy celebrations:

Amy's Drive Thru

Enjoy a free personal pizza when ordering through the Amy's Drive Thru app between January 8 and January 14. To claim the deal, use the code FREEPIZZA when placing the order. Offer valid on a minimum order of $1 or more, and limited to one free pizza per person.

Bertucci's

Get yourself a Buy One, Get One deal on any size pizza at your nearest Bertucci's, throughout National Pizza Week. To claim the BOGO deal, use the code PIZZAWEEK when placing the order.

Boston’s Pizza

Boston's Pizza is honoring National Pizza Week by giving away a free 'Indy Pizza' to all its MyBoston Rewards members until January 14. Customers can claim a free pizza from the offer section on the MyBoston app.

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille's eClub members can get a Buy One, Get One deal on flatbread pizzas between January 8 and January 14. To claim the BOGO deal, place your order through the chain's app or website.

Cafe Serafina

Satiate your small pizza cravings at Café Serafina with their pizza by a slice with any toppings for a flat fee of $5. It's only available at the chain's four Café Serafina locations in New York City.

Peter Piper Pizza

Visit your nearest Peter Piper Pizza during National Pizza Week to get a 'Double Up! Deal' on the chain's one-topping pizzas. Starting January 8 through January 14, customers can get two large one-topping pizzas for just $24. Limited to dine-in and take-out orders only, and can be claimed without any codes.

The aforementioned offers can only be claimed when you place an order through the chain's app or website. Offer availability may be affected by store participation. Customers are advised to enquire with the store about the special deals before placing an order.

Poll : 0 votes