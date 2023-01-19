When will Papa Johns’ new Hot Lemon Pepper Wing Sauce be available? Details explored

On Monday, February 6, 2023, Hot Lemon Pepper Sauce will become available as a new wing sauce for Papa John's oven-roasted wings, the company recently announced on Twitter.

Although only a few details about the new hot sauce were provided, it appears to use a traditional blend of peppery lemon spice and a sauce similar to Buffalo.

The chain's current wing sauce offerings include BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Chipotle, and Garlic Parmesan. Papa John's new Hot Lemon Pepper wing sauce can be purchased at participating restaurants all around the country, starting February 6, 2023.

Papa John's recently expanded its menu with the Chicken Parmesan Papa Bites and Jalapeno Papa Bites

The selection of Papa Bites offered by Papa John's has increased with the introduction of the Chicken Parmesan and Jalapeno variants. The suggested price for a Papa Bites order is $4.99, which includes eight bite-sized rolls that are freshly prepared to order (may vary).

The delicious Chicken Parmesan Papa Bites are made with the chain's distinctive fresh dough, savory chicken, and parmesan cheese. It comes with a side of pizza sauce for dipping.

Check below the nutritional values added to Chicken Parmesan Papa Bites:

110 calories

40 calories from fat

4.5 grams of fat

2 grams of saturated fat

280 milligrams of sodium

10 grams of carbs

1 gram of sugar

6 grams of protein

According to the company's official website, the Jalapeno Papa Bites are made of the brand's characteristic cheese, creamy Alfredo sauce, and flavorful jalapenos. They are then wrapped in their distinctive fresh dough and served with ranch sauce for dipping.

Listed below are the nutritional facts about the Jalapeno Papa Bites:

80 calories

27 calories from fat

3 grams of fat

1.5 grams of saturated fat

220 milligrams of sodium

10 grams of carbs

1 gram of sugar

3 grams of protein

In brief about Papa John's

In 1984, "Papa" John Schnatter opened the first Papa John's restaurant in Jeffersonville, Indiana. It was situated behind his father's pub.

After selling his 1971 Camaro Z28 and using the proceeds to pay $1,600 for used pizza equipment, he began serving pizza to the tavern's patrons from the refurbished closet. A year later, when his pizza started to become well-known, he moved into an adjacent room. The company also created a dipping sauce, which is now regularly served with pizza.

In 1993, the business went public. After a year, it had 500 stores, and by 1997, it had 1,500. Today, it is one of the most well-known pizza chains in the US.

