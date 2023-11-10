OVO x Jacob & Co. owl pendant: Where to get, and more details explored

Following the gleam of high-end jewelry with the rhythm of music, the OVO x Jacob & Co. owl pendant stands as a dazzling new entrant in the luxury accessory market. This joint venture brings together Drake's OVO, a lifestyle brand steeped in musical heritage, and the esteemed craftsmanship of Jacob & Co.

Unveiled on social media, this partnership aligns with OVO's aesthetic, showcasing its iconic owl emblem in fine jewelry form. The pendant arrives on the heels of OVO's NHL capsule and the 'For All The Dogs' varsity jacket, further expanding the brand's foray into fashion.

The collection offers a tangible representation of OVO's brand identity, as the owl pendant, which has long been a symbol associated with the label, is now available as a personal emblem for fans.

Offered in luxurious 14K gold and sterling silver, these pieces encapsulate the essence of OVO's brand ethos. The announcement of this new line was made with fanfare on Instagram, igniting excitement among followers of both the music label and the famed jeweler.

Setting the stage for this grand release, the OVO x Jacob & Co. owl pendant was made available for pre-order from November 8 exclusively on OVO's official platform.

In the OVO x Jacob & Co. owl pendant, one can see the intricate craftsmanship and attention to detail that Jacob & Co. is renowned for. The pendant is a masterpiece that reflects the fusion of OVO's creative vision and Jacob & Co.'s jewelry-making expertise.

The owl emblem is not just a logo; it's a symbol that represents the very foundation of OVO's identity.

As the centerpiece of the collection, the owl pendants are more than mere accessories; they are a statement of allegiance to the brand's culture and ethos.

Crafted with precision, the pendants are available in two variants: the radiant 14K gold and the lustrous sterling silver.

These materials are chosen not only for their beauty but also for their enduring quality, ensuring that each piece is both an adornment and an investment.

History of OVO and Off-White

For context, it's essential to note OVO's journey, which has seen it evolve from a music label to a lifestyle brand with a global presence.

Alongside this narrative, one can't ignore the influence of Off-White, a brand that has reshaped the fashion landscape with its innovative designs and cultural impact.

For those eager to own a piece of this exclusive collection, the OVO x Jacob & Co. owl pendant can be pre-ordered through OVO's website.

As a limited edition offering, potential buyers are encouraged to act promptly to secure their own symbol of OVO's legacy.

The OVO x Jacob & Co. owl pendant is not just a product; it's a celebration of a partnership that exemplifies the harmony between music and fashion. It's a collection that allows fans to wear a piece of the OVO legacy, cast in precious metals that symbolize the brand's commitment to luxury and quality.

As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for what is set to be a momentous addition to the world of high-end jewelry.