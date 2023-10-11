5 best Titan watches for men under $200

Titan is a renowned brand regarded as one of the leading manufacturers of premium luxury watches. It has won several awards for its drive and commitment to setting industry quality standards. The fashion accessory brand boasts an impressive collection of watches ranging from automatic powered watches and timeless classics to light power watches.

Lovers of classic and elegant watches are familiar with the time-tested brand, as it is a top choice for those who seek top-notch timepieces with elegant aesthetics.

With price tags going as high as $3000, the brand has luxury watches in stock for as low as $200 and below, a fine blend of affordability and quality. This is a carefully curated list of men's watches that double as fashion accessories from Titan with price tags below $200.

5 best Titan watch deals for under $200

1. The Men's Edge Mineral Quartz Glass Slim Analog Wrist Watch

The Men's Edge Mineral Quartz Glass Slim Analog Wrist watch (Image via Titan website)

This sleek timepiece comes in color variations of silver and black. The watch also features a black leather strap with a deployment push-button and a fitted buckle clasp. It is one of the slimmest watches in the world, with a 4.2 mm case thickness and 1.15 mm movement thickness.

This watch is the winner of the highly coveted Red Dot Design Award for best product design. With a skeletal case structure in titanium and sapphire crystal glass on both sides, the watch meets the brand's benchmark for quality.

This luxury watch sells for a reasonable price of $164 on the brand's website and selected retail stores.

2. The Edge Men's Designer watch

The Edge Men’s Designer watch (Image via Titan website)

This classic watch embodies the vintage design with remarkable modern iterations. With its timeless and elegant features, this men's watch is a versatile accessory suitable for both formal and casual occasions.

Its analog display of an ultra-slim 3.6mm thick case, a round dial, and Roman numerals create an overall regal aesthetic that is reminiscent of time-tested luxury. The watch is also water resistant to about 100ft and can withstand brief moments in the water.

This artful men's watch can be purchased for $146 on the brand's website and other retail outlets.

3. The Neo Men's Chronograph watch

The Neo Men's Chronograph watch (Image via Titan website)

This watch doubles as a professional timepiece and a fashion accessory for casual outfits. The smooth quartz movement on the watch face promises accurate time-keeping all day long.

The round face of the watch enhances its masculine appeal. The high-performance 44mm clear mineral glass window on the front enhances its scratch-proof features.

The watch can be purchased for $190 on the brand's website and select retail stores.

4. The Men's Contemporary Chronograph Rectangular Face watch

The Men's Contemporary Chronograph Rectangular Face watch (Image via Titan website)

The eye-catching qualities of this men's watch include a contemporary gold stainless steel strap, a rectangle gold dial, and a hook buckle clasp.

The rectangular analog display on the face adds a touch of retro design to the otherwise modern silhouette. The watch boasts a 30mm stainless steel case with a mineral glass window. The watch is water resistant for up to 50m.

This eye-catching piece can be copped for $125 on the company's website and select retail stores.

5. The Men's Contemporary Chronograph with different variation

The Men's contemporary Chronograph Round Face watch (Image via Titan)

This modern watch silhouette differs from the other chronograph watches as the design of its clasp is sleeker and more streamlined.

While the display face of this version is round, unlike the rectangular version, it also has a gold stainless steel strap with a hook buckle clasp. It is water resistant for just up to 30m.

The round-face Chronograph watch sells for $105 on the brand's website and other retail outlets.

Shop any of the watches from the time-tested brand on the Titan website.