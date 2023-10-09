The veteran Swiss brand, Mathey Tissot has been an esteemed presence since its inception in 1886. Even today, it is one of the most sought-after brands and it is still one of the preferred watch brands in the world. It not only adds value to a monotonous outfit but its timeless design exudes an unmatched elegance.

The brand embarked on its journey with the repeater watch, the vintage timepiece that tinkled every hour. As time progressed, Mathey Tissot continued its innovation by creating timepieces to meet the evolving demands of the world. From being a part of the Boar War between England and South Africa to epitomizing Gen Z elegance, the brand has come a long way.

Among numerous watches, however, the Sportskeeda team has cherry-picked the best five timeless models of Mathey Tissot that come under $500. The list is below.

From Tacy to Edmund Moon: 5 best Mathey Tissot Watches for men under $500

1) The Tacy

To enhance the elegance, the tacy from Mathey Tissot is an excellent choice. Its sleek design adorned with embedded stone embeds, exudes a delicate look, particularly appealing to women. Crafted from stainless steel, it boasts a 32 mm diameter glass with sapphire coating. the crown is designed with push facilities and the clasp features a deployment buckle.

The dial, a captivating combination of silver and white, is crafted from mother of pearl. The golden accents on the belt enhance the versatility. This exquisite timepiece is available for purchase at the store for $347.

2) Edmond Moon

The Edmund Moon, a prized model from the renowned Swiss timepieces brand, Mathey Tissot stands as a sought-after choice due to its quintessential choice and premium craftmanship. This water-resistant watch boasts a diameter of 42 mm, featuring displays month, date, and week.

Enhanced with the Roman numerals, the model undoubtedly adds significant value to a man's wardrobe. Its leather straps further elevate its appeal. However, this exquisite timepiece comes under $462.

3) The Mondo watch

This timepiece is an excellent choice for sophisticated men seeking a dainty yet elegant look. Also, its affordability coupled with premium quality material makes it an attractive option. The dial boasts a relatively larger diameter of 42 mm, and its water resistance works up to 50 meters adding to its practicality and durability.

This Swiss brand, Mathey Tissot worked on its designs as the dial carries a partly intricate design while the leather strap flaunts the sophistication. One can purchase the timepiece for $265.

4) Saphira

The Saphira watches from Mathey Tissot are a delightful range of options with both leather and metal strap options, catering to the different preferences of women. Available in metal and leather straps, this timepiece is a witty choice for women. Crafted in minimalistic aesthetics, the dial has a feminine design that enhances the freshness of the wardrobe.

This particular watch is also made of sapphire-coated glasses and stainless steel. The straps are available in different colorways like blue, brown, etc, further enhancing its appeal. One can avail of the elegant timepiece for $265.

5) Infinity

The infinity collection of Mathey Tissot is the epitome of luxury for women who appreciate refined elegance in their timepieces. Adorned with diamonds, this watch showcases sophistication in design while maintaining minimalistic aesthetics. The blend of understated luxury and meticulous craftsmanship makes it an irresistible choice for those seeking to elevate their style.

The infinity collection offers a range of colorways, each leading to a unique design with a round dial. The dark blue variant with the golden accent invokes the regal allure while the silver and white colorway embraces the minimalistic and sophisticated charms. With the price starting at $464, investing in Mathey Tissots's Invinity collection is worthwhile.

With various collections and colorways, this veteran brand has been serving people since 1886. However, it is very normal to feel overwhelmed after exploring its collection. To avoid this perplexing situation, one might consider this aforementioned list before investing in this luxury brand.