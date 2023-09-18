5 best-dressed female celebrities at the New York Fashion Week SS24

New York Fashion Week concluded its SS24 event that shared numerous fashion disclosures, and glamourous ambiance with artwork, fashion, and celebrities. The event commenced on September 7 and exhibited the global fashion trends along with the essence of New York, one of the fashion capitals.

From the artwork of designers to the intruder drama, New York Fashion Week has witnessed a lot. Kate Spade and Peter Do enchanted the fashionistas with their debut collection, Ralph Lauren's comeback delighted its fans, and Victoria's Secret runway return after a long hiatus added the warmth.

Whether it is street fashion or the front rows, celebrities have created the ultimate buzz with their penchant for fashion. Jenifer Lopez attended the Coach show accentuating the 'No Trouser' trend whereas Lucy Hale discarded the top.

Filled with pure art, sartorial message, and elegance, the celebrities have created extra drama and trends in New York Fashion Week. So without further ado, here are the 5 best well-dressed female celebrities one must take note of.

From Kim Kardashian to Indya Moore: 5 best looks from New York Fashion Week

1) Indya Moore

The talented and determined American model and actor, Indya Moore was spotted in the front row at the Carolina Herrera show in Plaza Hotel on September 12. The 28-year-old ‘Pose’ actor exhibited her passion, boldness, and determination through her work and fashion predilection.

In the Carolina Herrera show, she wore a full-skirt dress in a dark pink shade. This matched the vibrant undertone of her outfit which she paired with a metallic golden bracelets and a matching mini sling bag in polka dots. In permed hair and with a nasal septum, she was looking like a bold bohemian Barbie.

2) Emma Roberts

The ‘Adult World’ Actress Emma Roberts attended Tory Burch’s show in New York Fashion Week Spring 2024. She was also spotted at the Ralph Lauren show on September 8, where her big dramatic eyes and minimalistic aesthetics depicted her sartorial narrative.

At Tory Burch, the actress donned a black sheer fabric with trim lace work waist length blouse and coupled it with a same fabric maxi skirt. She adopted sleek and shiny pumps with open heels from Tory Burch’s slingback collection to finish off the look.

However, she chose the elegance in the cadmium green satin dress from Ralph Lauren where her stylists Brit and Kara Elkin worked on the look. Pairing the flowy dress with the RL-approved western belt and RL 888 bag. In this 1970's 1970s-inspired quintessential silhouette, Emma carried pure elegance.

3) Naomi Watts

On the front row of Tory Burch, there was no death of stars. Just beside Emma Robert and Uma Thurman, Naomi Watts enjoyed the show wearing a satin cloak. To create the Resort 23 look, Naomi dropped a slip skirt with a shrunken tee and a Banana Mary Jane pump in a matching shade.

To enhance the elegance, she added a pair of pearl drop earrings and vibrant red lipstick. Her Bon Bon Spazzolato Mini Bag perfectly complements the outfit whereas the semi-precious carved ring amplifies the minimalistic charm.

4) Lucy Hale

The singer, songwriter, and actress, Lucy Hale added a quirky girly vibe to the Carolina Herrera show by wearing the printed pink blazer from Molly Dickson. On the matte yellow, the tweed pink blazer and the coordinating shorts got the extra boldness when she appeared topless underneath the jacket.

She paired a pink pointy pencil heel and the matching handbag to bring out the Barbie energy. Carrying Molly Dickson's chirpy vibe in her outfit, Hale tinted her lip in a champagne shade and wore golden earrings to enhance the bold feminine aesthetic.

5) Blake Lively

The last suggestion from the list is Blake Lively who amplified the luster of Michael Kors's show of New York Fashion Week at Domino Park. The Gossip Girl actress recreated the 70's disco queen aesthetics with a tan-hued sequin bell bottom jumpsuit.

This look of her Rhodes to perdition episode from Gossip Girl season 5 is quite similar to her New York Fashion Week look. With voluminous wavy curls and the golden glazy silhouette, Lively portrayed the mature version of the schoolgirl Serena from that series. To blend minimalism into a disco queen silhouette, she kept her collarbone naked and clenched a slender nude leather belt.

Apart from the female celebrities, New York Fashion Week witnessed some notable male personalities as well. To keep his cool and casual vibe on, Benito Skinner attended the Coach show in distressed denim, a leather jacket, and Coachtopia's funky handbag. On the other hand, James Marsden's formal outfit in Ralph Lauren's show exhibited his dapper self.

The event finally halted with Luar's creative runway organized by Raul Lopez on September 14. The entire event was an outstanding outburst of innovation, narrative, and glamour in the fashion industry.