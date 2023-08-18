Puppy Love cast list: Who stars in Amazon Freevee's new rom-com?

A new rom-com Puppy Love will premiere on the streaming platform Amazon Freeve on August 18, 2023. The film follows the story of Nicole and Max, two strangers who meet through a dating app. Although they had a disastrous first date, their dogs, Chloe and Charlie, get along very well. They reach an unwilling truce for their dogs and agree to spend time together with them. However, things might take a funny and romantic turn for them as they co-parent their dogs.

As per Amazon Freevee, the official synopsis reads:

"After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole and socially anxious Max vow to lose each other’s numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way! The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents, but may end up finding love themselves."

The film is written by Greg Glienna, Peter Strass, Kirsten Guenther, and Dan Scheinkmen and directed by Richard Alen Reid and Nicholas Fabiano.

Amazon Freevee's Puppy Love cast list: Lucy Hale and others to star in the rom-com

1) Lucy Hale as Nicole Matthew

Lucy Hale portrays the titular character in Puppy Love. Her character, Nicole, is a free-spirited and adventurous artist who likes taking risks. She has a chaotic personal life and is a little bit of a wild child. However, despite her lifestyle, she prioritizes her friends and family and is also kind and caring.

The actress has shone in the film's trailer as she brings the ideal balance of sweetness and sass to her character which will undoubtedly make her a favorite among spectators. It would be fascinating to watch how they translate the love story of the characters on the screen as she and co-star Gustin have such strong and electric screen chemistry.

Hale has acted in a number of popular television series and motion pictures, including Pretty Little Liars, Truth or Dare, Fantasy Island, A Nice Girl Like You, and The Hating Game, among others.

2) Grant Gustin as Max Stevenson

Grant Gustin will be playing the role of Max Stevenson in Puppy Love. Max is a computer programmer who struggles with social anxiety. However, secretly Max is a hopeless romantic who is constantly seeking love. It will be interesting to see how the film explores his dynamic with Nicole since their personalities are completely opposite.

Viewers will be well acquainted with Gustin from his previous roles in Glee, Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, Crisis on Infinite Earths, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, among others.

3) Christine Lee as Shay

Well-known actress Christine Shay will be playing the role of Shay in Puppy Love. Even though not many details about her role have been revealed by the makers as of yet, Shay's performance will certainly be one to look out for based on her past phenomenal performances.

Shay has previously acted in quite a few television projects including Black Summer, Travelers, Debris, Colossal, and Broken Diamonds, among others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Puppy Love also features numerous other actors and actresses essaying pivotal roles including:

Nore Davis as Sid

Al Miro as Hunter Fosterini

Jane Seymour as Diane Mathews

Corey Woods as Harper

Michael Hitchcock as Dr. Hert

Sarah Peguero as Naomi

Ali Karr as Alistair

Puppy Love premieres on Amazon Freevee on August 18, 2023.