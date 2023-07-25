Are Apple Watches waterproof?

The astounding success and growth of wearable technology can largely be attributed to the Apple Watch, which has quickly become synonymous with top-notch smartwatches. This ingenious device lets you stay on top of your notifications, enables contactless payments, effortlessly merges into the realm of fitness tracking, and has many more facets.

Before you go cannonballing into a pool, it's important to know if you can wear your watch while showering or swimming. This article will shed light on whether it's waterproof or if it offers different levels of water resistance.

Is your Apple Watch waterproof?

The Apple Watch is not completely waterproof. However, it is water-resistant enough to withstand being exposed to or immersed in water without getting damaged. For example, activities such as exercise and washing your hands are suitable for wearing and using your watch. You can even wear it during a walk in the rain.

Each Apple Watch, regardless of age, provides varying levels of protection against moisture. Additionally, every watch is assigned a specific water resistance rating that explicitly indicates its water-handling capabilities.

Heed the water-resistance ratings when considering wearing your watch in water. If you enjoy soaking in the tub, swimming, or participating in ocean sports with your watch, it's important to know its capabilities. However, remember that water damage is typically not covered by your Apple warranty.

How waterproof is your Apple Watch?

Various models have different levels of waterproofing, as listed below:

Model Waterproofness Apple Watch Series 1 Splash and water-resistant. Not recommended to go underwater. Apple Watch Series 2 Water-resistance rating of 50 m Apple Watch Series 3 Water-resistance rating of 50 m Apple Watch Series 4 Water-resistance rating of 50 m Apple Watch Series 5 Water-resistance rating of 50 m Apple Watch Series 6 Water-resistance rating of 50 m Apple Watch Series 7 Water-resistance rating of 50 m Apple Watch Series 8 Water-resistance rating of 50 m Apple Watch SE (2020/2022 Water-resistance rating of 50 m Apple Watch Ultra Water-resistance rating of 100 m

While the Watch Series 1 is water-resistant, it is not advisable to fully immerse it. For activities involving submersion below shallow depth or high-velocity water, Ultra is the recommended model for diving, water skiing, or similar activities. Additionally, it can be worn while engaged in recreational scuba diving up to 130 feet (40 meters).

However, Series 2 and its successors are more than capable of being used for swimming in a pool or ocean.

Importantly, water should not come into contact with certain watch bands. Specifically, the stainless steel and leather bands are not suitable for use in water and should be kept away from liquids.

How to enable Apple Watch Water Lock

Following the Watch Series 2, the devices come with a feature called Waterlock. It lets you lock the screen of your watch if you ever go swimming or participate in an activity where it will get wet. That's mainly because the screen of the Apple Watch is sensitive to water. Hence, it can become inoperative in some way.

Follow the steps to turn on Water Lock on your Apple Watch:

Once your watch is on, hold on to the bottom of the screen until the control panel appears.

Scroll toward the bottom and select the small water droplet. It will automatically activate the Water Lock.

Once you're ready to deactivate the feature, all you have to do is rotate your digital crown on your watch, and you'll notice the water drop getting bigger. Keep rotating it until it says "Unlocked." Subsequently, you will feel a slight vibration as the speaker releases the water that was left inside the watch.

