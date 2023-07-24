How to change Apple Watch band?

Today, the Apple Watch reigns supreme as the top-selling smartwatch worldwide. Seamlessly integrating with the iPhone, it amplifies its user's daily routine with its many functionalities, including social connectivity, fitness tracking, music streaming, and many more cutting-edge techinal specs. Furthermore, this wristwatch offers boundless customization options, largely thanks to its versatile band, ensuring both style and utility.

This guide will show you the simple steps to remove and change the band on your Apple Watch.

How to change the Apple Watch band

Remove the watch by pressing the Band Release button on the back (Image via Apple)

Remove the Apple Watch band

Changing the watch band is not as complicated as it may seem. Let's dive into learning how to remove the standard band:

On a flat surface, position the watch with the screen facing downwards.

With your finger, press and hold the Band Release button located on the back of your watch.

Remove the band from the slot by sliding it in either direction (left or right) while holding the button.

Remove the band on the opposite side by performing the same method.

How to attach the Apple Watch band

First, remove the strap from your Apple Watch. Once you've accomplished this, you're ready to learn the process of adding a new strap to your watch. The steps outlined below will guide you through the process:

Place the watch on a flat surface.

Ensure that the surface of the new band is positioned towards your side.

Slide the band into the slot and listen for the click sound.

Then, perform the same operation on the other side.

How to know what size band the Apple Watch needs?

The process of replacing an Apple Watch band is quite easy. Following that, determining what band size is most appropriate for your watch can be simplified as well. To know the size of your watch, look at the text around the sensors on its back.

To know which band size is compatible with your device, here are the detailed options:

Watch 8, 7, SE, or any other version in either 38 mm, 40 mm, or 41 mm: Purchase a band in the 41 mm size.

Watch Ultra, 8, or a lower variant that measures either 42 mm, 44 mm, 45 mm, or 49 mm: Purchase a 45 mm band.

For sports and high-octane activities, Apple advises getting a 49 mm strap for your watch. However, if you're using it casually on a daily basis, you will find 45 mm straps more useful.

