In April 2017, a five-year investigation into Brandon Duran's murder came to a close when his ex-wife Amber Andrews became the second person to be convicted in his August 2012 murder and dismemberment case. Her accomplice, boyfriend Justin Hammer, was previously convicted of first-degree murder in the case in July 2014.

The couple reportedly gunned down Duran, a divorced father-of-one from San Diego, California, dismembered his body parts, and dumped them in a pond using cement-filled paint buckets, which were only found after authorities received an unexpected tip. They also discovered incriminating evidence at Hammer's house.

Justin Hammer is currently serving time at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Oklahoma, while Amber Andrews remains incarcerated at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, Oklahoma.

Snapped on Oxygen visits Brandon Duran's murder case in an episode titled Amber Andrews. The synopsis reads:

"A loving father agrees to give his ex-wife a chance to reconcile; when his loved ones can't reach him, an unexpected tip is brought to Oklahoma police that uncovers a toxic love triangle and horrific crime scene."

Justin Hammer went on trial in 2014 after confessing to murdering Amber Andrews' ex-husband, Brandon Duran. He was charged with shooting Duran, dismembering the body, and disposing of the body parts at the bottom of a local pond in buckets filled with cement.

Authorities discovered the killer after Hammer's employee Van Emblom informed them that he was asking for his assistance in getting rid of the bloody buckets. Hammer said that he was acting in self-defense and described Duran as a dangerous motorcycle gang member who had threatened him.

Hammer was also accused of lying to the police by the prosecution after he claimed that he acted alone and in self-defense when Duran barged into his house. They claimed that he received assistance from another person while committing the murder. In July 2014, Hammer, 32, was convicted of first-degree murder and given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Amber Andrews' trial took place in 2017 when it was alleged that she enticed Duran to Oklahoma under the pretense of reconciliation, only to drive him to his death at Hammer's house, despite the fact that there was initially little physical evidence linking her to the scene of the crime or that she participated in the shooting or the dismemberment.

It was alleged that at the time of the murder, Duran was residing in San Diego, California, and had full custody of their son Brando. Andrews allegedly wanted custody of their son.

Telephone records and eyewitness accounts pinpointed Andrew's whereabouts on the day of the murder, suggesting that she had a window of opportunity to have participated in the crime or had first-hand knowledge of it, meeting the state law's definition of murder. Additionally, Hammer was caught on camera purchasing incriminating items from a hardware store the day prior to the murder.

Andrews, along with her accomplice Justin Hammer, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting murder of her ex-husband, Brandon Duran, in August 2012. She also received two additional terms totaling 17 years for two extra charges for her first-degree murder conviction: desecration of a corpse and conspiracy.

Justin Hammer and Amber Andrews are currently serving their respective sentences at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, Oklahoma, respectively.

