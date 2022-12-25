In 2012, Oklahoma native Brandon Duran was shot to death and his body was dismembered into at least 25 pieces before being disposed of in cement-filled buckets in a pond. Authorities received an unexpected tip from a man named Van Emblom that led them to the body parts.

Duran's former wife, Amber Andrews, and her then-boyfriend, Justin Hammer, were arrested in connection with the murder. It was alleged that the wife, who lost custody of her son to Brandon, lured him from San Diego back to Oklahoma under the guise of reconciliation. Following this, she and Hammer then plotted Duran's murder, making a list of items required for the process, gunned him down, and dismembered him.

An upcoming episode of Oxygen's Snapped will chronicle the gruesome murder of Brandon Duran. The episode, titled Amber Andrews, will air on December 25, 2022, at 7 pm ET. The synopsis states:

"A loving father agrees to give his ex-wife a chance to reconcile; when his loved ones can't reach him, an unexpected tip is brought to Oklahoma police that uncovers a toxic love triangle and horrific crime scene."

San Diego biker Brandon Duran was reportedly killed over the disputed child custody with his ex-wife

Born and brought up in San Diego, California, Brandon Duran was nurtured by his divorced parents. His passion for motorcycles and biker skills came from his father, who was a motorcyclist and one-time member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, an FBI-classified criminal organization. However, after his father died in 2005, he moved to Las Vegas and spent time with Bandidos Chapter members.

Duran met the 24-year-old tattoo artist and biker Amber Andrews in Vegas and got the two married on June 6, 2006. However, after four years, they divorced, and he got full custody of their son while Andrews moved back to her hometown of Meeker, Oklahoma. A year later, his ex-wife showed up at his doorstep in San Diego, wanting to reconcile and give their relationship a second chance.

Not long after, the two reportedly visited Andrews' hometown with their son when the incident occurred. In August 2012, authorities allegedly received an unusual tip from a man who claimed his boss, Justin Hammer, requested him to dispose of three bloody buckets.

The paint buckets holding cement and Brandon Duran's severed body parts were sealed and covered in blood. The man reportedly assisted in building the fire and loading the buckets into a truck before leaving. He then called the authorities, realizing that he may have become an accessory to a crime plot. Hammer was brought in for questioning not long after.

Brandon Duran's body parts were discovered in cement-filled buckets at the bottom of a pond in Oklahoma

Justin Hammer asserted that he was in a relationship with Amber Andrews, which enraged Brandon Duran, and that he broke into his home and shot Andrews' ex-husband dead in the act of self-defense. The couple then covered up the murder and the scene before burning all of the cleaning equipment he used. He also confessed to dumping cement-filled buckets consisting of dismembered body parts in a pond on his Elmore City property.

Additionally, the tumultuous relationship between Brandon Duran and Amber Andrews and their bitter child custody dispute was exposed. Duran's body parts were discovered at the bottom of the pond nearly two days after the killing occurred. Andrews and Hammer were arrested and charged with first-degree murder for reportedly shooting him and dismembering his body.

The couple were both found guilty of first-degree murder, despite Hammer's claims to have acted alone in self-defense.

Snapped to revisit Brandon Duran's murder case this Sunday, December 25, at 7 pm ET.

