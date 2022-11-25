Oxygen's Snapped: Where is Rose Kuehni today?

Snapped on Oxygen is all set to revisit the 2015 shooting murder of Douglas Bailey by his girlfriend at the time, Rose Kuehni, who then put him in a box and asked her lover to get rid of it. The episode, titled Rose Kuehni, airs on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 7:00 pm ET.

The episode's synopsis reads:

"As investigators dig deeper into a man's disappearance, they realize his recent online presence may be a charade."

Kuehni confessed to the murder, claiming that she shot him in self-defense. She was later charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. During her 2016 trial, she managed to convince the jury of her self-defense theory and was acquitted of the murder charges. She was, however, convicted of a lesser charge of hiding the body.

Later, Kuehni admitted to an aggravated battery charge and received a 10-year probationary term with one-year to be mandatorily served in jail. She also received credit for 277 days already served. She chose to avoid the spotlight and appears to be completing her probationary time right now.

More about the case and Rose Kuehni's life at the moment.

After murdering her boyfriend, Rose Kuehni pretended to be him on Facebook

In 2009, Douglas Bailey, a divorced father-of-three residing in Fort Madison, Iowa, met Rose Kuehni during the summer of that year. Kuehni was reportedly visiting her grandmother back then.

Kuehni was a part-time lecturer at the University of Minnesota who taught construction management. She was reportedly well-respected by kids and staff alike. When Kuehni and Bailey started dating, he relocated to the Minneapolis region to be with her. They had a unique commitment ceremony in front of family and friends after a few years of dating.

Everything appeared to be going according to plan until a day in November when everything changed. The Bailey family got together for Thanksgiving on November 26, 2015, in Pekin, Illinois, and were expecting Douglas and Rose. Although they were supposed to travel down, the couple failed to show up.

Instead, he texted his family to let them know that he was unable to leave Rose and would see them on Thanksgiving. He then made a Facebook post, claiming that he was leaving his job to move somewhere else. However, his family alleged that he intended to break up with Kuehni in order to date another lady. Four days later, a missing person report was filed.

Detectives and Bailey's family contacted Kuehni, who stated that they had an argument, after which Doug got out of the pickup truck and began walking. She claimed that she left but returned after a while to pick him up but he was nowhere to be found. The argument appeared to be about Bailey's affair with an Illinois woman named Brenda Hughes.

Rose Kuehni confessed that she killed Douglas Bailey in self-defense

Rose Kuehni eventually confessed that on November 22, Bailey attempted to s*xually assault her. She claimed that she rushed upstairs and locked herself in a closet and that Bailey threatened to kill her family. Further describing the events, Kuehni reportedly added:

"I’m standing there and I’m scared. I saw the shotgun laying behind the clothes and I picked it up and walked into my room. And he had this look. And he called me a bitch and told me to get on my knees. And I fired the gun."

Kuehni then hid his body in a box and over the next several days, pretended to be Doug, making posts on the Facebook page. She also confessed to texting his family. She then asked her lover, Clarence Hicks, to dispose of the box.

When Rose Kuehni went on trial for the murder in August 2016, she maintained that she had killed her boyfriend in self-defense. She was acquitted of the accusation of first-degree intentional homicide but found guilty of the lesser charge of concealing the body. In the end, she admitted to aggravated battery and received a 10-year probation sentence.

Learn more about the case on Snapped this Thursday, November 24.

