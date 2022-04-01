Paige Roessner: Tributes pour in as Skutt student and Nebraska softball player dies 

Skutt Catholic High School is mourning the loss of their footballer Paige Roessner. The star athlete was best known for playing position C, 3B, and her jersey number was 33. Followers and fans of the player have taken to social media to pass their condolences on to her teammates and family.

The cause of death had not been made public at the time of writing this article. Upto Brain reported that it was rumored that she died from an accident. Other rumors circulating online read that she was killed in a Lakeshores shooting. Neither of the two has been confirmed yet.

Paige Roessner was a well-rounded athlete, and sources told the publication that she was signed by the South Florida Bulls (USF) in 2021. She had already begun playing summer ball for the Nebraska Gold Organization. Though she was not the strongest player on the state level, she helped her SkyHawks Softball team win the state title in her freshman and senior seasons. They also stood as runner-up finishes in her sophomore year.

Who is Paige Roessner?

The softball player had a long and impressive career as an all-academic and all-conference student-athlete at Skutt Catholic. Since being recruited by USF, she planned to finish her education at the institution as well.

Paige Roessner has helped her team immensely throughout all of their games. According to Ancestry, she had a career record of 33-0.

The star athlete had accumulated over 1,305 followers on her Instagram page @paige_roessner. Along with posting her jersey number in her Instagram bio, she also mentioned her life motto: “Workers Always Win.”

Roessner had uploaded 12 posts in total, most of them with her teammates. Her last post was uploaded on March 14, when she celebrated her last Seniors Sunday. The post was captioned:

Several of her followers have posted their tributes in the comment section of her last post.

The official Skull Softball Twitter page also announced the death of their teammate. The tweet read:

Skutt Softball @SkuttSoftball We love you forever #33. We will miss you so very much. Rest easy, Paige. We love you forever #33. We will miss you so very much. Rest easy, Paige. ❤️

Roessner’s coach Saunders also tweeted about the athlete’s passing. Her tweet said:

Coach Saunders 🏐 @Coach__Saunders

Check in with your people.

Hug your children and loved ones.

Take the time to care for those around you.

If you need help, don’t be afraid to ask.

Tomorrow is never guaranteed.

#RIP Gonna miss this kidCheck in with your people.Hug your children and loved ones.Take the time to care for those around you.If you need help, don’t be afraid to ask.Tomorrow is never guaranteed. Gonna miss this kid 💔Check in with your people.Hug your children and loved ones.Take the time to care for those around you.If you need help, don’t be afraid to ask.Tomorrow is never guaranteed.#RIP https://t.co/9VlmBJ8Obw

Several followers of the football team and Roessner’s friends poured their tributes on Twitter. A few read:

Zoey LaMar @zoey_lamar1 @SkuttSoftball sweetest paige, not even kidding when i say one of the smartest people i’ve ever met, thank you for not making me feel dumb that i wasn’t even as half as smart as you in chemistry last year, all the love to you and your family and friends, rest easy sweet girl🤍🤍 @SkuttSoftball sweetest paige, not even kidding when i say one of the smartest people i’ve ever met, thank you for not making me feel dumb that i wasn’t even as half as smart as you in chemistry last year, all the love to you and your family and friends, rest easy sweet girl🤍🤍

Sarah Kramer @Sarahjunek @SkuttSoftball Oh sweet girl. you were loved by others that I love and this just breaks my heart. The sun will shine eventually and when you feel the warmth of the sun on your face while on the field, know it’s her shining down on you. @SkuttSoftball Oh sweet girl. you were loved by others that I love and this just breaks my heart. The sun will shine eventually and when you feel the warmth of the sun on your face while on the field, know it’s her shining down on you.

Barstool Patriots @BarstoolPats1 @SkuttSoftball our thoughts and prayers are sent out to the family and community @SkuttSoftball our thoughts and prayers are sent out to the family and community

Mike @Mike101588 @SkuttSoftball So sad! Wonderful young lady and a great family. Our family is praying for healing we love you guys. @SkuttSoftball So sad! Wonderful young lady and a great family. Our family is praying for healing we love you guys.

NW Softball @GINWSoftball @SkuttSoftball Thoughts and prayers to your team and to all of Paige’s family and friends. @SkuttSoftball Thoughts and prayers to your team and to all of Paige’s family and friends.

Paige Roessner was the daughter of Barb and Jason Roessner and was a Greenville native. Information regarding her age remains unknown. However, she was between the ages of 18 and 22.

Edited by Shaheen Banu