Who was Sydney Benveniste? Azusa Pacific University swimmer found dead in California

Azusa Pacific University swimmer Sydney Benveniste recently died. The news was confirmed by Azusa Pacific University on March 2, and Athletic director Gary Pine said:

The university did not reveal anything about her cause of death. The news of her passing came a few hours after Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer was found dead in another incident on Wednesday.

Everything known about Sydney Benveniste

Online reports say that Sydney Benveniste was a swimmer at Azusa Pacific University, a private university in California located in Azusa. APU was established in California at Whittier in 1899 and has offered classes since March 3, 1900, and graduate degrees since 1939.

Records say that the university participates in 17 intercollegiate sports events of the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) in PacWest (Pacific West Conference), including diving and swimming. The university has offered women’s athletic competition for the last 30 years.

Sydney Benveniste’s cause of death has not been revealed yet (Image via xSaltsicle/Twitter)

Considering her relationship with athletics, it is assumed that Sydney was 25 years old at the time of death, even though it was not confirmed.

Benveniste was a native of Redlands, California, and was approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall. She had blue eyes and was an expert swimmer since she managed to finish second in the 200 Y Fly.

However, further details about her parents and early life are yet to be revealed. Her family members are yet to issue an official statement relating to her cause of death.

Katie Meyer’s death was self-inflicted

Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer was found dead on the Stanford University campus. She was the team captain and goalkeeper of the 2019 Cardinal women’s national champion soccer team.

Santa Clara County reported on March 3 that her death was determined to be self-inflicted. The county mentioned that the medical examiner-coroner’s office was investigating her death, and there was no indication of foul play.

Meyer grew up in Burbank and became an expert in soccer early. She was also a member of the U16 girl’s national team and played matches in Italy and the Netherlands.

