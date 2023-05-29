HBO's unscripted comedy docuseries Painting with John season 3 is all set to return this Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11 pm ET. The show features musician, painter, and actor John Lurie, who shares his philosophical thoughts about life while painting.

The docuseries will consist of six episodes, and the official synopsis for the upcoming season of the series, as per HBO, reads:

"Part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat, this unscripted comedy series is directed by and stars cult favorite musician, actor, director, painter, and The Lounge Lizards cofounder John Lurie. In each episode, Lurie hones his intricate watercolor techniques and shares his reflections on what he's learned about life."

Painting with John is produced by the famous American film writer, director, screenwriter, and comedian Adam McKay who recently made headlines for his controversial Netflix dark comedy film Don't Look Up.

Painting with John season 3 promises to be a soothing escapade for viewers

HBO's Painting with John is a surreal, interesting, and captivating experience to viewers that will see artist and musician John Lurie providing insight within his chaotic life. As seen in the trailer, he invites viewers to help him untangle his struggles and thoughts as he talks about them while indulging in either producing music or painting, both of which he is gifted in.

The rawness and authenticity of the show will keep the viewers hooked, and Lurie certainly has fans wanting more as the announcement for season 3 of the show has already managed to make headlines. The trailer released for the upcoming season of the show follows John Lurie as he unfolds and unravels more "complicated plots" that he has gone through lately.

The upcoming season will also feature a cameo from the popular band Red Hot Chilli Peppers's bassist Flea, who joins Lurie in his Caribbean home. While not many details pertaining to the episodes have been revealed by HBO yet, fans are already expecting new stories for the upcoming season.

John Lurie discusses his views on Painting with John

In an interview with The Playlist podcast network, John Lurie talked about how his show came to be and elaborated on his experience while working on the same. The musician said that he never intended for the show to happen in the first place, he explained:

“I didn’t pitch it — that was the nice thing about it. My TV shows; they were both accidents. I didn’t really want somebody filming me painting, but I was doing this technique, and we started teasing each other, and it was funny, so [Lurie’s longtime assistant and now collaborator Nesrin Wolf] wanted to put them on Instagram… And then Adam [McKay] said, ‘Do you mind if I send this to HBO?’ And everybody knows who Adam McKay is, but I didn’t know. Can I trust this guy? Who is he?"

The artist further continued and elaborated on how the idea for Painting with John came into existence

"I had always been painting but not seriously, and then I got sick and was stuck at home and was just painting for no reason at all, and I started to get better and better and then was like, ‘Oh! Painting could be what music was.’ And that took about a year before that happened.”

Painting with John is set to premiere on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11 pm ET exclusively on HBO.

Poll : 0 votes