Palace x Umbro capsule collection: Everything we know so far

The third installment of the Palace x Umbro collection is about to hit the market, emphasizing street style with an amalgamation of soccer fashion. Mostly renowned for football clothing and accessories, Umbro has been a trusted and versatile brand since 1924.

Umbro is commemorating its 100th year in the industry this year, and one way the brand is celebrating is through this collaboration. In this collection, the brands include jersey tee shirts, jackets, jumpers, shorts, sweat pants, and many other accessories.

The Palace x Umbro capsule collection will debut on March 8, 2024, the brand has announced on social media. However, they have not declared the price point yet.

Palace x Umbro capsule collection to debut on March 8

The famous soccer kit brand Umbro has been catering to football fanatics and professionals for a hundred years, cementing a prominent place in the athletic world. Since 1924, the brand has offered several clothing pieces and accessories, which were introduced on the website:

"From 1924 to today. Wilmslow to Wembley, Manchester to the Maracanã, Ellis Park to Estadio Azteca, and everywhere else. National teams to five aside, Sunday League trophies to the treble, the bottom to the top of the table, tackles to tiki-taka, the tunnel to terrace songs, the Speciali to the sublime, early starts to after extra time, the pies, the tries, the dives, the high fives, the agony of hitting the bar to checking VAR (ok, maybe not that far)."

It further notes:

"Whether it’s football, futsal, or rugby, come rain or shine, relegation or promotion, you’ll find the double diamond. We make the shirts, shorts, boots, shin pads, goalie gloves, and whatever else it is you need to succeed on the pitch or off it. For the players. For the fans. Wear with pride. Play with passion. Nobody owns it. It’s where we all belong. This is Our Game."

The Palace x Umbro capsule collection consists of jumpers, style track jackets, jersey tee shirts, and other accessories. The jumper, accented in black, is designed with a white border, while the zip closure provides a sporty look. The co-branding at the front keeps the jumper a sober-looking piece of sportswear.

Another notable clothing piece is the jacket, which is tinted a purple shade while the powder blue infusion creates the contrast. With the oversized structure, the jacket has the giant Palace x Umbro logo on the back, underscoring the street-style punk fashion.

The white jersey tee shirt is another notable clothing element from the Palace x Umbro capsule collection. White is the predominant hue, while the dark purple border at the collar and edges gives it a modish look. On the front, the script of PALIO is written in bold, while the logos of both brands augment the sporty look.

Apart from that, the Palace x Umbro capsule collection comprises other accessories like caps, socks, shorts, sweatpants, and others. Two vibrant jerseys with female faces wrap off the collection.

Recently, Umbro has garnered an assortment of clothing pieces, while some fancy soccer boots augment the collection. The newly launched Tocco IV Pro soccer cleats are designed with a sleek demeanor. The leather upper is designed like a quilted pattern, making the shoe a coveted one.

Also, the brand is turning a hundred years old in 2024, opting for several new collections to celebrate its birth anniversary. However, the Palace x Umbro capsule collection will hit the market on March 8, 2024, and interested people can get them from both brands' stores.