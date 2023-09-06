Palm Angels x Haas F1 Team Second Capsule: Where to get, release date, price, and other details explored

Palm Angels includes the second edition of the Haas F1 collaboration, which includes a capsule set that includes the Monza T-shirt, leather jacket, vest, and a variety of other clothing pieces. This capsule collection, which combines a sports wardrobe with a luxury experience, is now live on the Palm Angels website.

This luxury brand was a success in no time and the experts believe it is their unique cultural combination that creates the difference. The brand designs streetwear with luxury experience. Being an Italian brand, Palm Angels incorporated the American street culture in their collection and flared out an amalgamation of them.

Apart from this collaboration, the brand collaborated with the Haas F1 team earlier in May for another capsule launch. The North America-based F1 team, Moneygram Haas was founded by Gene Haas who dreamt

“bring the most advanced precision manufacturing technology to Formula One and to be competitive at the highest level”

With the collaboration of this sports team, Palm Angels brings the second collaboration with the sporty-looking wardrobe and the price tag starts at $380.

Palm Angels x Haas F1 Team's latest capsule gets the sporty look with the gothic font monogram

The capsule collection brings a series of outwear, sweatshirts, bottoms, leather jackets, and many more. This collection takes inspiration from the theme ' Street meets track' aesthetics and its gothic prints bring a sporty vibe to the apparel set.

In this collection, the first attractive piece is the Monza T-shirt which comes in an Orange hue. The cotton and polyester silhouette has a minimalistic design as the front part gets a 'Haas F1 Team' text on the chest followed by the white print of the racing car and the Palm Angels logo.

Monza Tee shirt ( Image via Palm Angels)

However, the back gets a bold graphics pattern with the 'Monza Italy 2023' text followed by the same front design. The tee shirt is patterned with a rib collar and short sleeve, which can be availed for $534 from the clothing brand's website.

Bovine leather jacket ( image via Palm Angels)

Another noteworthy clothing piece is the aviator leather jacket in a brown shade which has the fur collar in black. Also, the flexible waistband and the shoulder cuffs add to the volume of the slouchy jacket. The bovine leather silhouette has the inclusion of large pockets with flips and metallic hardware on it. One of the expensive pieces in the collection can be purchased for $4308.

Paddock Vest ( Image via Palm Angels)

The paddock vest is another masterpiece from the collection, which comes in a white cotton silhouette where the shoulder has a black tinge. The monogram of Palm Angels in the red Gothic font is etched on the chest where the 'racing' lettering can be seen on the back. One can purchase the vest for $1008 from the website.

The polo quarter zip sweatshirt ( image via Palm Angels)

A woolen polo T-shirt enhances the collection with its sporty look. In the white woolen silhouette, the shirt has black and red colored sleeves and a half-zipper with Palm Angels monogram lock. With a broad hemline, this piece can be purchased for $1142.

The collection continues with several other pieces like matching pants, long-sleeve T-shirts, jackets, etc. However, this Milan-based brand has gained popularity in a very short period of time.

In 2015, the brand started its journey and became famous among celebrities, athletes, and musicians. The unique color blending methods and infusing bold color in street fashion became the signature of this brand.

All the collection is live on the Palm website and the price range starts at $380. The leather jacket is the costliest with a price tag of $4308.