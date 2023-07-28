Valorant Champions 2023 Apparel Collection: How to buy, prices, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour 2023 is right around the corner, and naturally, enthusiasts are looking for merchandise for the same. Riot Games brought good news to the table as it announced the launch of a brand new Champions 2023 Apparel Collection, which players can purchase to show their support towards the tournament.

Fans are thrilled as this gives them a chance to directly support Riot Games for its contribution to Valorant's esports scene. To know more about the newly launched apparel collection, its assorted prices, and other information regarding the same, read below.

How to buy Valorant Champions 2023 Apparel Collection?

The newly introduced Apparel Collection for the VCT 2023 will be available for purchase only on Riot Games' official merchandise page. The store will go live on August 1, 2023, from 7:00 pm CEST/ 10:30 pm IST/ 10:00 am PST.

According to official sources, the Apparel Collection will feature the following items of clothing:

Champions 2023 Basketball Jersey

Champions 2023 Coach Jacket

Champions 2023 XL Enamel Pin

Champions 2023 Hoodie

Champions 2023 SS TEE

Champions 2023 Agent Rap Tee

Champions 2023 Trucker Hat

Furthermore, the purchases will be sorted in the fashion of first come, first serve basis. The quantities of clothing will be in limited numbers, for a limited time, much like the merch drop for LOCK//IN 2023.

What is the price of Valorant Champions 2023 Apparel Collection?

As of July 28, 2023, the prices of the items in the collection have not been disclosed. Upon receiving news about the price list, this article will be updated.

Display of Valorant Champions 2023 Apparel Collection

1) Champions 2023 Basketball Jersey

Champions 2023 Basketball Jersey (Image via Riot Games)

2) Champions 2023 Jacket

Champions 2023 Jacket (Image via Riot Games)

3) Champions 2023 XL Enamel Pin

Champions 2023 XL Enamel Pin (Image via Riot Games)

4) Champions 2023 Hoodie

Champions 2023 Hoodie (Image via Riot Games)

5) Champions 2023 SS TEE

Champions 2023 SS TEE (Image via Riot Games)

6) Champions 2023 Agent Rap Tee

Champions 2023 Agent Rap Tee (Image via Riot Games)

7) Champions 2023 Trucker Hat

Champions 2023 Trucker Hat (Image via Riot Games)

Other News

The latest news regarding the VCT 2023 indicates that Riot Games has raised over $2.25 million for the upcoming Champions event. Featuring such a massive prizecpool, the contenders have a lot on stake as they battle it out on the branched-out tournaments before the final event.

The spread of the prize pool among the participants is as follows:

1st place : $1,000,000

: $1,000,000 2nd place : $400,000

: $400,000 3rd place : $250,000

: $250,000 4th place : $130,000

: $130,000 5th – 6th place : $85,000

: $85,000 7th – 8th place : $50,000

: $50,000 9th – 12th place : $30,000

: $30,000 13th – 16th place: $20,000

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Valorant news and guides.