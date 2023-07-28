Valorant Champions 2023 complete prize pool revealed

Valorant Champions Los Angeles 2023 is the last stop of the VCT 2023 season, and the stage is set for the finale, with sixteen of the world's best teams vying for the champion's throne. The League Stage of the global event will begin on August 6, 2023, with just two teams remaining for the Grand Finals set to take place on August 26, 2023.

The Champions event implies new drops and a new anthem, and the details for both are already available. On the other hand, Riot Games is yet to reveal any detail about the Champions skin bundle, which was available for the last two iterations of the tournament.

Valorant Champions 2023 prize money

Riot Games have raised the prize pool for the VCT Champions 2023 to a massive $2.25 million. The winner of the final event of the VCT season will go home with the World Champion crown and a massive cheque of $1 million.

The spread of the prize pool among the participants is as follows:

1st place : $1,000,000

: $1,000,000 2nd place : $400,000

: $400,000 3rd place : $250,000

: $250,000 4th place : $130,000

: $130,000 5th – 6th place : $85,000

: $85,000 7th – 8th place : $50,000

: $50,000 9th – 12th place : $30,000

: $30,000 13th – 16th place: $20,000

Valorant Champions 2023 features the biggest prize money in the game’s history

The event has the biggest prize money in the game's history (Image via Riot Games)

The game’s esports ecosystem has come a long way, with the prize pools increasing by over ten folds, soaring from a few hundreds of thousands to multi-million-dollar events. Champions 2023 adds a new chapter in history by setting a new milestone, boasting the highest-ever prize pool of the game’s history with over $2.25 million at stack.

This year’s prize money is double what was up for grabs during the last two iterations of the Champions. Compared to the previous editions, all the participating teams will reveal a substantial rise in their earnings.

For instance, the team taking home the trophy will receive thrice money more than the previous iteration. Likewise, the runner-up and second runner will take home more than twice what was offered in Championship 2022.

Moreover, similar to the previous editions, the teams might also receive the proceeds from the Valorant Champions 2023 skin collection.

Who qualifies for VCT Champions 2023?

16 teams will be taking part in the VCT Champions 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Three teams each from the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific International Leagues qualified for the Valorant Champions Los Angeles 2023 by virtue of finishing on the podium in the respective regions. Four additional teams from the Last Chance Qualifier and three from China Qualifier have also made it to the finale of the VCT 2023.

The list of teams at the event is as follows:

Evil Geniuses (NA)

(NA) NRG (NA)

(NA) LOUD (NA)

(NA) KRÜ Esports (NA LCQ)

(NA LCQ) EDward Gaming (China)

(China) Bilibili Gaming (China)

(China) FunPlus Phoenix (China)

(China) Fnatic (EMEA)

(EMEA) Team Liquid (EMEA)

(EMEA) FUT Esports (EMEA)

(EMEA) Giants (EMEA LCQ)

(EMEA LCQ) Natus Vincere (EMEA LCQ)

(EMEA LCQ) Paper Rex (Pacific)

(Pacific) DRX (Pacific)

(Pacific) T1 (Pacific)

(Pacific) ZETA DIVISION (Pacific LCQ)

Where is the Valorant Champions 2023 venue?

The VCT Champions 2023 will take place in Los Angeles (Image via Riot Games)

VCT Champions 2023 will be held in Los Angeles, California, in August 2023. The Group and Bracket Stage will be held at Shrine Expo Hall, while the Playoffs and Grand Finals will be staged at KIA Forum.